Trump Makes Official The U.S. Exit From World Health Organization

The president has vowed for months to end U.S. participation in the World Health Organization, which he has criticized over its response to the pandemic. However, public health experts warn the move may leave the U.S. at a disadvantage.

The New York Times: Trump Administration Signals Formal Withdrawal From W.H.O.

The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that the United States will withdraw from the World Health Organization, a move that would cut off one of the largest sources of funding from the premier global health organization in the middle of a pandemic. “The United States’ notice of withdrawal, effective July 6, 2021, has been submitted to the U.N. secretary general, who is the depository for the W.H.O.,” a senior administration official said on Tuesday. (Rogers and Mandavilli, 7/7)

The Washington Post: It's America Vs. World As Coronavirus Pandemic Spreads And Hospitalizations Rise

Amid a resurgent pandemic and rising hospitalizations, President Trump pitted America against the world on Tuesday, moving to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization while his FBI director accused China of hacking U.S. health-care companies that are researching the novel coronavirus. (Partlow, 7/7)

AP: US Notifies UN Of Withdrawal From World Health Organization

The withdrawal notification makes good on President Donald Trump’s vow in late May to terminate U.S. participation in the WHO, which he has harshly criticized for its response to the coronavirus pandemic and accused of bowing to Chinese influence. The move was immediately assailed by health officials and critics of the administration, including numerous Democrats who said it would cost the U.S. influence in the global arena. (Lee, 7/7)

Reuters: U.S. Withdrawal From WHO Over Claims Of China Influence To Take Effect July 2021: U.N.

After more than 70 years of membership, the United States moved to quit the WHO amid escalating tensions with China over the coronavirus pandemic. The virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. The WHO has denied assertions by Trump that it promoted Chinese “disinformation” about the virus. (Nichols, 7/7)

The Hill: Trump WHO Withdrawal Could Boomerang On US

The Trump administration's decision to begin a formal withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) will forfeit substantial power and leverage at the leading global public agency at exactly the moment when the United States held its greatest strength. At the same time, public health experts and officials warned, America's exit will put more people around the world at risk of disease and death, and it could even put Americans at a disadvantage at a time when a pandemic is raging. (Wilson, 7/7)

And response from Capitol Hill —

The Hill: Trump's WHO Decision Raises Bipartisan Concerns In House

President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns among a number of top House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle as the U.S. grapples with a rising death toll from COVID-19. The administration announced the decision — slated to go into effect on July 6, 2021 — on Tuesday after months of slamming the WHO’s initial handling of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China. (Brufke, 7/7)

The Hill: GOP Health Committee Chair Says He Disagrees With Trump's WHO Decision

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said Tuesday he disagrees with President Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander, who is retiring when his term is up in January, acknowledged the WHO has stumbled in its response to the pandemic but said the time to take action would be after COVID-19 has been “dealt with.” (Axelrod, 7/7)

