Trump May Have His Eyes Glued To 2020 Elections, But Pence Is Glancing Toward Horizon At 2024
With his pandemic response efforts, Vice President Mike Pence might be auditioning for his own presidential run. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wants a traditional political convention to be held this summer, but officials wonder if that's possible during the outbreak.
Politico:
Trump’s Coronavirus Sidekick Attempts A New Balancing Act
Months after Mike Pence parachuted into the most important role of his career as head of the government’s coronavirus task force, the vice president is entering a new phase as the administration’s unofficial coronavirus czar: overseeing a precarious reboot of the U.S. economy, delicately navigating coronavirus surges in individual states and attempting to meet the president’s lofty goal of developing a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year. His success or failure will likely determine the outcome of Trump’s last presidential election — and shape Pence’s first presidential election, should he run in 2024. (Orr, 5/8)
The New York Times:
‘Full Steam Ahead’ For Trump’s Convention? North Carolina Has Doubts
President Trump has made clear that he wants a traditional political convention in Charlotte, N.C., in late August, with thousands of sign-waving delegates from out of state filling an arena to acclaim his renomination. But in North Carolina, they are not so sure. Even the Republicans.As the relaxing of shutdown orders across the country leads to alarming projections of a surge in coronavirus cases, some leaders of the president’s party in the state that is hosting the convention are striking a less rosy view. (Gabriel, 5/8)