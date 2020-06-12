Trump Seizes On Distractions To Implement Tighter Restrictions For Legal Immigration
As the nation's attention is caught by the pandemic and police protests, the Trump administration is furthering its immigration agenda. Meanwhile, an investigation finds that emergency aid meant for migrant families was used by the Border Patrol to buy dirt bikes and computer equipment, among other things.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Moves To Solidify Restrictive Immigration Policies
As a pandemic and widespread protests have convulsed the United States, the Trump administration has continued to advance sweeping policies to restrict legal immigration, including halting foreign workers and revamping the asylum process for those seeking sanctuary. Last month, the administration, citing the coronavirus pandemic, extended restrictions that effectively blocked tens of thousands of migrants from seeking asylum at the southwestern border. In April, President Trump issued an executive order temporarily suspending the issuance of green cards to many outside the United States and is expected to limit certain visas issued to immigrants seeking temporary work in the country. (Kanno-Youngs, 6/12)
NPR:
Trump Administration Proposes Rules To Sharply Restrict Asylum Claims
The sweeping restrictions would make it easier for immigration judges to reject asylum requests out of hand. They would, for instance, harden the categories of people who face persecution for their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group. A Justice Department press release says the 161-page rule would allow "streamlined proceedings" for individuals found to have credible fear, clarify when an application is "frivolous," define terms involved in the adjudication of asylum claims, and raise certain burdens of proof. (Wamsley and Burnett, 6/11)
The Washington Post:
Border Officials Spent Emergency Humanitarian Funds On Dirt Bikes, Dogs And Enforcement Programs, According To Government Report
U.S. Customs and Border Protection used emergency funding meant for migrant families and children to pay for dirt bikes, canine supplies, computer equipment and other enforcement related-expenditures, according to a report published Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Congress last June approved a $4.6 billion emergency funding bill to cope with an unprecedented influx of Central American families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border that left U.S. agents overwhelmed and detention cells dangerously crowded. (Miroff, 6/11)