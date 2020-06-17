Trump Sidesteps Mentions Of Systemic Racism As He Signs Police-Friendly Executive Order

Advocates and Democrats say President Donald Trump's executive order on police violence falls far short of what's needed to make actual changes to the system. The White House focused on police-backed ideas, such as a national misconduct database, and continued to insist the problems lie with a few officers rather than deeper issues. Congress is also taking steps to address reform, but the parties are on a collision course with their bills.

The Associated Press: Trump Signs Order On Police Reform, Doesn't Mention Racism

Following weeks of national protests since the death of George Floyd, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that he said would encourage better police practices. But he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black men and women. Trump met privately with the families of several black Americans killed in interactions with police before his Rose Garden signing ceremony and said he grieved for the lives lost and families devastated. (Colvin, Mascaro and Miller, 6/17)

The Associated Press: A Look At Trump's Executive Order On Police Procedures

The executive order would give police departments a financial incentive to adopt best practices and encourage programs in which social workers join police when they respond to nonviolent calls involving mental health, addiction and homeless issues. The president’s executive order also requires the attorney general to create a database tracking terminations, criminal convictions and civil judgments against law enforcement officers for excessive use-of-force. It encourages participation by providing certain grants only to those agencies that submit the required information. (6/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Prods Police With Executive Order

Though not a mandate, officials said the credentialing process and other steps would push police departments to innovate in order to obtain discretionary federal grant money. Democrats said that was insufficient. “Unfortunately, this executive order will not deliver the comprehensive meaningful change and accountability in our nation’s police departments that Americans are demanding,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.). He said that Mr. Trump needs to commit to backing legislation that makes it easier to hold police officers accountable for abuses. (Leary and Peterson, 6/16)

NPR: Trump, Hailing Law Enforcement, Signs Executive Order Calling For Police Reform

The order also calls for police departments to ban the use of chokeholds except when an officer feels his or her life is endangered. It wasn't immediately clear what practical effect that might have given questions about Trump's powers over what is mostly state and local authority for law enforcement and the shortcomings in the history of attempts to ban neck restraints. (Kelly and Naylor, 6/16)

Reuters: Trump Signs Order On Police Reform After Weeks Of Protests About Racial Injustice

In his public comments and on Twitter, Trump has called for crackdowns on protesters and emphasized a forceful and militarized response to the social unrest sparked by the death of Floyd and others. Despite issuing a call for unity, he used his Rose Garden address on Tuesday to criticize former President Barack Obama, the first black U.S. president, for his record on police reforms. Opinion polls show widespread concerns among Americans about police brutality. (Mason, 6/16)

The Washington Post: Trump Signs Order On Policing, But Democrats And Activists Say It Falls Far Short Of What Is Needed

Trump said he had met ahead of the ceremony with the families of black people killed by police — including Atatiana Jefferson, Botham Jean, Jemel Roberson and others — but they did not join him for his remarks. “I can never imagine your pain or the depth of your anguish, but I can promise to fight for justice for all of our people,” Trump said, before pivoting to a defense of law enforcement organizations whose tactics have prompted calls from Black Lives Matter and other activists to “defund the police” by reallocating public money to social programs. (Nakamura, Sonmez and DeBonis, 6/16)

Dallas Morning News: Trump, Senate Wrestle With Tragic Killings Of Botham Jean And Other Texans Shot By White Police

A litany of Texas police shootings fueled the national conversation on race and law enforcement on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump cited several Dallas-area tragedies and senators heard details on even more such incidents. (Gillman, 6/16)

The Washington Post Fact Check: Trump’s False Claim That Obama ‘Never Even Tried To Fix’ Police Brutality

Okay, we know that President Trump detests his predecessor, Barack Obama. Just in recent months, while battling the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has falsely accused Obama of mishandling the swine flu epidemic; leaving “empty” the Strategic National Stockpile, a repository of emergency medicines and supplies; and providing “old tests” for a disease that had not even emerged yet. (Kessler, 6/17)

The Associated Press: Senate GOP To Propose Policing Changes In 'Justice Act'

Senate Republicans are proposing changes to police procedures and accountability with an enhanced use-of-force database, restrictions on chokeholds and new commissions to study law enforcement and race, according to a draft obtained by The Associated Press. The JUSTICE Act — Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere Act of 2020 — is the most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years, a direct response to the massive public protests over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans. (Mascaro and Mustian, 6/17)

Politico: GOP Reform Bill To Require Disclosure On Use Of Force, Encourage Chokehold Bans

The Senate GOP police reform bill will require more disclosure about the use of force, require reporting on no-knock warrants and provide incentives for chokehold bans, according to two sources and a copy of the bill text obtained by POLITICO. The bill, set to be introduced Wednesday by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), comes as the country faces a reckoning over police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he plans to hold an initial procedural vote on the measure, but timing remains uncertain. (Levine, 6/16)

Politico: House And Senate Set For Clash On Police Reform

And with protests over racial injustice and police brutality still gripping dozens of cities, both parties have moved aggressively to present some kind of legislative framework to address long-ignored problems in policing. But there’s also been little incentive for the two parties to broker a compromise as they each look to lay down their respective markers on reform. “Truth be told, if these conversations had started in the very beginning, I think my answer would be much more affirmative,” Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who has privately discussed the legislation with several Republicans, said in an interview. “My unfortunate belief is that absent collaboration from the very beginning, it makes it incredibly difficult.” (Caygle, Ferris and Desiderio, 6/16)

NPR: Police Use Of Force Hearing In Senate Judiciary

The Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday held its first hearing on policing since the May 25 death of George Floyd — a black man who was killed in custody by Minneapolis police — triggered a wave of protests and international outcry for reform of the U.S. police system. (Grisales and Wise, 6/16)

