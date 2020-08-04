Trump Signs Medicare Order Expanding Use Of Telehealth In Rural Areas
In other news, Missouri voters will decide Tuesday whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults.
AP:
Trump Wants Broader Role For Telehealth Services In Medicare
The Trump administration is taking steps to give telehealth a broader role under Medicare, with an executive order that serves as a call for Congress to make doctor visits via personal technology a permanent fixture of the program. The order President Donald Trump signed on Monday applies to one segment of Medicare recipients — people living in rural communities. But administration officials said it’s intended as a signal to Congress that Trump is ready to back significant legislation that would permanently open up telehealth as an option for all people with Medicare. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 8/3)
The Hill:
Trump Signs Order Expanding Use Of Virtual Doctors
President Trump on Monday signed an executive order seeking to expand the use of virtual doctors visits, as his administration looks to highlight achievements in health care. The administration waived certain regulatory barriers to video and phone calls with doctors, known as telehealth, when the coronavirus pandemic struck and many people were stuck at home. Now, the administration is looking to make some of those changes permanent, arguing the moves will provide another option for patients to talk to their doctors. (Sullivan, 8/3)
And Missourians vote on expanding Medicaid —
AP:
Missouri Voters To Decide On Health Care For More Adults
Missouri voters on Tuesday will decide whether to expand Medicaid health care coverage to thousands more low-income adults after years of resistance from Republican lawmakers. The vote on health care, as well as primaries for statewide offices and congressional seats, comes as coronavirus cases are increasing in the state, which could impact voter turnout. Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature repeatedly rejected Medicaid expansion proposals over the past decade, which prompted supporters to turn to the initiative process. (Ballentine, 8/4)