Trump Slams Calif. Governor Over Perceived Failure To Curb Wildfires, But Draws Criticism For Not Understanding Cause Of Flames

President Donald Trump threatened to withhold federal aid from California because of how Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is handling the wildfires. But the tweets were quickly met with pushback, with Newsom saying, "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.” Others accused the president of playing "political roulette with the lives of our firefighters."

Politico: Trump Threatens To End Federal Aid To California In Tweets Slamming Gov. Gavin Newsom

Just days after Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the federal government for its response to catastrophic wildfires and power outages affecting millions, President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed the California Democrat — and threatened to cut off future federal funding to the fire-battered state. Trump, in a spate of postings on Twitter, lambasted what he called Newsom’s “terrible job” regarding the state’s forest management practices, saying that the governor should stop listening to environmentalist “bosses” and “clean” the forest floors. (Marinucci, 11/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: Trump Tweets California Gov. Gavin Newsom: 'Get Your Act Together'

"The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must 'clean' his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him. Must also do burns and cut fire stoppers....." Trump tweeted. "Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more," the tweet continues. "Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states..." Dowd, 11/3)

Los Angeles Times: As Wildfires Burn Across California, President Trump Lashes Out At The State On Twitter

The missives drew a combination of incredulity and anger from many Californians, in part because the vast majority of the acres consumed by fire since early October were grasslands and chaparral, far from the forest. Residents also remarked on the president’s failure to express sympathy for the thousands of people displaced from their homes in recent weeks.The online fracas did little to illuminate the realities of forest or water policy in California. (Rainey, 11/3)

The Washington Post: Trump On California Wildfires: Gov. Gavin Newsom Responds To Criticism, Threat To Cut Aide

Newsom later responded with his own tweet: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.” The governor’s criticism was a jab at Trump’s long-standing refusal to acknowledge the impact of climate change or the man-made factors that accelerate it. (Bellware, 11/3)

Newsweek: Congress Members Hit Donald Trump After He Threatens California During Wildfires: Raking Leaves Is As Effective As Your Phone's Spellcheck

Congressional representatives have rushed to the defense of California Governor Gavin Newsom after President Donald Trump threatened to pull federal funding from the state, which has been hit by devastating fires. California wildfires have burned tens of thousands of acres over recent weeks, with more than 72 percent of fires being contained as of Saturday. (Walker, 11/4)

CBS News: Trump In Another War Of Words Over Wildfires With California Governor Gavin Newsom

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson told CBS L.A., "It seems that President Trump as shown a misunderstanding of what has caused our fires. Certainly, these are not by and large forest fires and Governor Newsom correctly explained that actually, you need to look at climate change to understand why we have this uptick in fires." California has always had fire seasons. … This isn't just something that happened with climate change but it is certainly contributing to it," she added. "If you want to know who is right, ask the scientists. Don't ask the politicians. What do the scientists say? Climate changes has in real and specific ways contributed to what we are experiencing now." (11/4)

The Associated Press: What Do 2020 Democrats Say About California Fires? Not Much.

California Democrats hoped they would finally bask in the attention of presidential candidates when they moved their primary to the front of the calendar. But as the state battles the twin disasters of wildfires and mass power outages, White House hopefuls are nowhere to be found. In a field of nearly 20 candidates, no one has traveled to California to visit residents displaced from their homes or commend first responders who have worked around the clock. (Ronayne, 11/1)

Los Angeles Times: California Wildfires Are Mostly Under Control, But Fire Risk Remains High

The California wildfires that scorched thousands of acres and prompted mass evacuations across the state in recent weeks are largely under control, but experts warn that hot and dry conditions will continue to elevate fire risk throughout the week. The Maria fire, which broke out atop South Mountain just south of Santa Paula in Ventura County on Thursday night and spread to nearly 10,000 acres, was 70% contained as of Sunday evening, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted Saturday. (Newberry, 11/3)

KQED: Even With Evacuation Order Lifted, Two Major Santa Rosa Hospitals Won’t Reopen For Several More Days

Over next several days, specialized cleaning teams at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital will be scouring the walls, floors and ceilings, as well as washing the linens, sterilizing the cafeteria and “air-scrubbing” the operating rooms. Although the Kincade Fire that threatened the city didn’t ultimately reach the hospital, the toxic smoke that engulfed the area left microscopic particles on surfaces and in the air, requiring the facility to undergo a massive cleaning operation before it can begin re-admitting patients. (Dembosky, 11/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription