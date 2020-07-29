Trump Still Pumps For Hydroxychloroquine
President Trump continued to promote the use of hydroxychloroquine despite his own administration's scientists warning against its use. His latest evidence is from a doctor with strange medical beliefs.
Politico:
‘I Happen To Think It Works’: Trump Doubles Down On Hydroxychloroquine
President Donald Trump on Tuesday doubled down on his promotion of hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 despite no evidence of the malaria drug’s efficacy in doing so. “Many doctors think it is extremely successful, the hydroxychloroquine coupled with the zinc and perhaps the azithromycin,” Trump asserted at a White House briefing, though there is no evidence from at least five rigorous clinical trials that hydroxychloroquine has any impact in preventing the virus or treating mildly to severely ill cases. (Forgey and Oprysko, 7/28)
AP:
Trump Defends Disproved COVID-19 Treatment
The president, in a marked shift from the more measured approach he’s taken toward the virus in recent days, took to Twitter to promote hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and to amplify criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. In a White House briefing, Trump defended his decision to promote a viral video of a group of doctors promoting the use of the drug Monday, even though his own administration withdrew emergency authorization for its use against the coronavirus. (Superville and Seitz, 7/28)
The Hill:
Trump Doubles Down On Hydroxychloroquine, Praises Doctor In Viral Video
Trump has long been enamored with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that's been used to prevent malaria for more than 60 years. He's pushed it as a "game changer" for months, leading to accusations that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) caved to pressure in approving an emergency authorization early in the pandemic. The agency withdrew that authorization last month amid mounting evidence from multiple clinical trials showing hydroxychloroquine is not effective at treating COVID-19 and can cause serious adverse events, including heart rhythm irregularities. (Weixel and Chalfant, 7/28)
Read more about Dr. Stella Immanuel —
PolitiFact:
Don’t Fall For This Video: Hydroxychloroquine Is Not A COVID-19 Cure
In the video, members of a new group called America’s Frontline Doctors touch on several unproven conspiracy theories about the coronavirus pandemic. One of the most inaccurate claims comes from Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based primary care physician and minister with a track record of making bizarre medical claims, such as believing in alien DNA. "This virus has a cure. It is called hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and Zithromax," Immanuel said. "I know you people want to talk about a mask. Hello? You don’t need a mask. There is a cure." ... No. Immanuel’s statement is wrong on several points. (Funke, 7/28)
The Daily Beast:
Stella Immanuel, Trump’s New COVID-19 Doctor, Believes In Alien DNA, Demon Sperm, And Hydroxychloroquine
A Houston doctor who praises hydroxychloroquine and says that face masks aren’t necessary to stop transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus has become a star on the right-wing internet, garnering tens of millions of views on Facebook on Monday alone. Donald Trump Jr. declared the video of Stella Immanuel a “must watch,” while Donald Trump himself retweeted the video. Before Trump and his supporters embrace Immanuel’s medical expertise, though, they should consider other medical claims Immanuel has made—including those about alien DNA and the physical effects of having sex with witches and demons in your dreams. (Sommer, 7/28)