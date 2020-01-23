Trump To Become First President To Speak In Person At March For Life Event

Although in the past, President Donald Trump described himself as "pro-choice," since he ran his 2016 campaign he's ardently courted supporters within the antiabortion movement. The announcement comes just a few days after the Susan B. Anthony List and its affiliated super PAC said it would spend $52 million to help the president’s reelection.

The Washington Post: Trump To Become The First President To Speak In Person At March For Life

President Trump announced Wednesday that he will attend Friday’s March for Life, the annual gathering of antiabortion protesters to commemorate the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court’s landmark abortion decision. While other presidents have addressed the annual rally by phone or sent video greetings, Trump would be the first to speak to the crowd in person. (Bailey, 1/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump To Speak At Annual March For Life

Mr. Trump, who has spoken to the group via video in past years, said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon: “See you on Friday...Big Crowd!” The White House confirmed he would attend. “We are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn,” said March for Life President Jeanne Mancini in a statement. “President Trump and his administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering.” (Lucey, 1/22)

The New York Times: In Presidential First, Trump Will Attend Anti-Abortion March For Life

No president has personally attended the march in its 47-year history. Past Republican presidents might have been inclined to attend, but either on the advice of staff or their own instincts saw it as a step too far and instead showed their support in less visible ways, like through remote messages or by meeting with activists. Mr. Trump, who once called himself “very pro-choice,” has until now addressed the group only remotely and welcomed some marchers at the White House. (Crowly, 1/22)

The Hill: Trump To Attend March For Life Rally

Trump has appealed to evangelical and conservative voters by cutting off funding for services and organizations that provide abortions and touting the appointment of pro-life judges. He has repeatedly hammered Democrats for supporting late-term abortion, seizing on proposals in New York and Virginia that would have allowed third-trimester abortions in certain cases where the fetus or mother's health is at risk. (Samuels, 1/22)

CBS News: March For Life 2020: Trump To Become First President To Speak In Person At Washington Anti-Abortion Rally

The number of Americans who support abortion in all or most cases has climbed up 61%, according to the Pew Research Center. A majority of Americans say they're likely to vote for political candidates who believe abortion should be outlawed after the first three months of pregnancy, according to a new Marist poll commissioned by the Knights of Columbus. (Linton, 1/22)

The Washington Post: For Some At March For Life, Antiabortion Views Drive Their Personal Spending — On Health Care, Investments, Even Starbucks

The Rev. Bjorn Lundberg will escort busloads of his parishioners to Washington on Friday for this year’s March for Life. They won’t be stopping at Starbucks on the way. The coffee giant is not aligned with their cause, Lundberg says. As a Catholic priest who leads a 9,500-member parish in Winchester, Va., he stopped patronizing Starbucks when he learned the chain matches its employees’ charitable donations, including to Planned Parenthood and other nonprofit groups that support abortion access. (Zauzmer, 1/22)

Arizona Republic: AZ Anti-Abortion Activists Head To Washington D.C. For March For Life

Anti-abortion activists from Arizona are headed out to Washington D.C. to represent the state in the 47th annual national March for Life.The march began in 1974 and promotesanti-abortion education across the nation. Arizona Life Coalition led the state march, called the Arizona for Life March and Rally, on Jan. 18 in downtown Phoenix. Thousands attended, and executive director Garrett Riley said the march was a success with more people attending than the last event in 2018. (Stoney, 1/22)

Meanwhile, in Virginia —

The Washington Post: Democrats Start Effort To Loosen Abortion Laws In Virginia

Virginia Democrats on Wednesday began to dismantle abortion restrictions erected by Republicans over the past decade, pushing an omnibus bill to the House floor on a 12-to-9 party-line vote. The bill would expand the categories of health professionals who can perform abortions, remove requirements for ultrasounds and waiting periods and eliminate rules that made some clinics ineligible to perform the procedure. (Sullivan, 1/22)

