Trump’s Plan To Prevent Veterans’ Suicides Spotlights Public Awareness
About 6,000 deaths are recorded annually, a number that is 1.5 times higher than the general public. Critics said the road map wasn't completed with enough input from veteran service organizations.
The Associated Press:
Trump Plan To Stem Vet Suicides Focuses On Public Awareness
President Donald Trump released a long-awaited plan Wednesday to address the persistently high number of suicides by veterans, with initiatives including firearm safety, wellness programs at workplaces and new barriers near railroads and bridges. As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic. (Yen, 6/18)
ABC News:
Trump Rolls Out National Plan To Address Veteran Suicides
Among 10 recommendations the 68-page report makes are creating a national public health campaign, prioritizing suicide surveillance and research, promoting changes to the way research on suicides is conducted and developing partnerships inside and outside government, according to a copy of the plan obtained by ABC News. (Gittleson, 6/17)
The Associated Press:
As Soldiers Deploy Amid Pandemic, They Fight 2 Battles
Edward Brown has always found a way to deal with his husband’s military deployments in the past, but the most recent one felt different. Instead of an endless parade of family visits and last-minute errands, Brown and Staff Sgt. James Clyde were holed up inside their Fayetteville, North Carolina, apartment watching Netflix and making TikTok videos. When his mandatory two-week quarantine ended last Friday, Clyde made the short drive to Fort Bragg and boarded a plane for a nine-month deployment in the Middle East. (Morgan, 6/17)