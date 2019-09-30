Turning To Each Other: Pain, Guilt, Stigma Haunt St. Louis Mothers Who Lost Their Sons To Gun Violence

Therapy isn't a solution for many of the African American women. Connecting with other mothers who have lost sons offers some comfort, says Tammy Riley: "They’ve been through it, they know exactly how you feel. You can relate the things you do to cope to the next person.” News on gun violence is on mental health and the use of deadly force among police, and a meeting between President Donald Trump and Wayne LaPierre, as well.

St. Louis Public Radio: 'It's Just Wrong': Mothers Whose Loved Ones Died Violently Have Shame, Trauma And Hope

The city’s families have been living with the trauma of gun violence for decades. This year, the number of grieving families has grown as deadly shootings claimed more than 150 lives. (Fentem, 9/30)

MPR: Mental Health Is Focus Of Hearing On Police Use Of Deadly Force

Mental health took center stage as law enforcement officers, county attorneys, elected officials and other community leaders gathered Saturday in Mankato for the second meeting of a state working group on police use of deadly force. (Roth, 9/28)

The New York Times: N.R.A.’s LaPierre Asks Trump To ‘Stop The Games’ Over Gun Legislation In Discussion About Its Support

President Trump met in the White House on Friday with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association, and discussed prospective gun legislation and whether the N.R.A. could provide support for the president as he faces impeachment and a more difficult re-election campaign, according to two people familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Mr. LaPierre asked that the White House “stop the games” over gun control legislation, people familiar with the meeting said. It was not clear whether Mr. Trump asked Mr. LaPierre for his support, or what that support would look like. (Haberman and Karni, 9/27)

Politico: NRA Denies Discussing 'Special Arrangements' With Trump In Return For Its Support

The National Rifle Association confirmed that CEO Wayne LaPierre met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday but denied any discussions took place about "special arrangements" involving the group's ongoing support of the president. The response came after The New York Times reported on the meeting Friday, stating Trump and LaPierre "discussed prospective gun legislation and whether the N.R.A. could provide support for the president" amid upcoming impeachment proceedings and his reelection campaign. (Semones, 9/27)

