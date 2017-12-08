Two Catholic Health Systems Reach Agreement On Merger

Dignity Health, headquartered in San Francisco, and Catholic Health Initiatives, based in Denver, have signed a merger agreement. The combined system will have 139 hospitals around the country.

Modern Healthcare: Dignity And CHI Sign Definitive Agreement To Merge

After more than a year of discussions, Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives have signed a definitive agreement to merge. The combination will create the nation's largest not-for-profit hospital system by operating revenue. The new health system would have 139 hospitals and a combined revenue of $28.4 billion with more than 159,000 employees, and 25,000 physicians and other advanced practice clinicians. The combined system would have operations in 28 states with no overlap in hospital service areas, which could help expand access and also help from a regulatory perspective, executives said. (Kacik, 12/7)

Denver Post: Colorado Losing A Major Headquarters As Catholic Health Initiatives Merges With Dignity

Catholic Health Initiatives, which jointly operates Colorado’s largest hospital group, Centura Health, has signed a merger agreement with Dignity Health that will create a new nonprofit Catholic health group based in Chicago. CHI, based in Arapahoe County near the Interstate 25 and E-470 interchange, employs about 720 people in the metro area, not counting Centura Health workers, and is one of the largest headquarters in Colorado based on revenue. Dignity Health is headquartered in San Francisco. (Svaldi, 12/7)

Houston Chronicle: St. Luke's Catholic Health Initiatives And Dignity Health Merging

Catholic Health Initiatives, the owner of St. Luke's Health System, and Dignity Health have merged, the two Catholic institutions announced Thursday. The agreement will create the largest non-profit health system in the country. "We are joining together to create a new Catholic health system, one that is positioned to accelerate the change from sick-care to well-care across the United States," Kevin E. Lofton, CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives, said in a statement. (Ackerman, 12/7)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription