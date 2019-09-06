U.S. Attorney Accuses Safe Injection Site Organizers Of ‘Astonishing’ Hubris In Case Over Legality Of Such Facilities

The safe-injection sites have drawn pushback from the federal government and conservatives who see them as condoning drug abuse. Lawyers for the Pennsylvania site central to the case say it's not illegal under the Controlled Substances Act — which regulates the possession, use and distribution of certain drugs — to stand nearby with life-saving medical help. Other opioid news comes out of Massachusetts.

The Associated Press: Judge Grills US Attorney Who Opposes Injection Site Plan

A federal judge in Philadelphia grilled the city's top federal prosecutor Thursday over his opposition to a plan to open the nation's first supervised injection site to address the opioid crisis. U.S. Attorney William McSwain called the goal of reducing overdose deaths "laudable," but accused organizers of "hubris" for thinking they can ignore the law. (Dale, 9/5)

Boston Globe: Seven Jails Start Providing Medications For Addiction In Pilot Program

Along with six other Massachusetts counties, the Essex County House of Correction launched a pilot program Sunday to provide buprenorphine (often known as Suboxone) and methadone to newly arriving inmates who are already taking the medications under a doctor’s supervision. The drugs ease cravings, prevent overdoses, and help keep people in treatment. (Freyer, 9/5)

WBUR: Treatment Limitations For Physicians With Opioid Addictions

Opioid addiction can happen to anyone, and that includes doctors and nurses. But unlike the general population, they are often barred from medications like methadone, the gold standard of treatment. (Simmons-Duffin, 9/5)

