U.S. Cases Now Back To Where They Were At Previous Peak Of Pandemic In The Spring
There have only been two days previously that the U.S. logged higher case counts than what was reported on Tuesday. Yet states continue to push forward with their plans to reopen.
AP:
US Virus Cases Surge To Highest Level In 2 Months
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged to their highest level in two months and are now back to where they were at the peak of the outbreak.The U.S. on Tuesday reported 34,700 new cases of the virus, according to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University that was published Wednesday. There have been only two previous days that the U.S. has reported more cases: April 9 and April 24, when a record 36,400 cases were logged. (Perry and Moritsugu, 6/24)
CBS News:
Coronavirus Symptoms: As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Here Is What To Look Out For
As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in many parts of the country, health officials say it's important to know what symptoms to look out for. Though COVID-19 has been commonly known as a respiratory illness, many patients experience a wide range of different symptoms. Last month the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added congestion, nausea and diarrhea to its list of potential COVID-19 symptoms. (McNamara, 6/23)
NPR:
Coronavirus Map And Graphics: Track The Spread In The U.S.
More than 2 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 115,000 have died. The growth in new cases overall had slowed in late spring but new hot spots began to emerge as others subsided. By mid-June new cases began to trend upward nationally as several states saw surges. (6/21)