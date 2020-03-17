U.S. Health Departments Report Largest Number Of Deaths In One Day As Total Confirmed Cases Climb To 4,450

Experts say there's likely far more unreported cases because of failures to properly test potential patients. On Monday, 18 people died from the virus bringing the nation's total deaths to 85 so far. Meanwhile, media outlets offer a way to check which states have the most number of cases.

The Washington Post: U.S. Sees Largest One-Day Increase In Death Toll Since The Outbreak Began; Trump Says Outbreak Could Last Months

Health departments in the United States on Monday reported the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths on any one day since the onset of the outbreak. As of Monday evening, officials had reported 18 people dead, bringing the nationwide total to 85, according to a Washington Post tally. President Trump in a Monday news conference recommended that states with evidence of community transmission of the virus should close schools, as well as bars, restaurants, gyms and other gathering spots. “It isn’t an overreaction,” Anthony S. Fauci, a leading member of the president’s coronavirus task force, said of the recommendations released Monday. (Hawkins, Bellware, Mettler, Beachum, Hassan, Thebault and Armus, 3/16)

CNN: These States Have Some Of The Most Drastic Restrictions To Combat The Spread Of Coronavirus

US coronavirus cases have now surpassed 4,475 and some officials say the US could end up with a count as high as hard-hit Italy if it doesn't make dramatic changes to the way Americans live, work and play. Governors and city leaders have begun implementing measures to encourage residents to stay home or skip nights out, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. (Maxouris, 3/17)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Sweeping Restrictions Take Effect As Health Officials Warn US Is At A Tipping Point

Two weeks ago, keeping at a distance from other Americans was merely a suggestion. Now, after US coronavirus cases jumped by more than 3,000 over six days, at least a dozen city and state leaders have turned those suggestions into orders. Public health officials say the US has reached a tipping point -- warning that if residents don't take the call to action seriously, the country may be faced with a scenario similar to the one facing Italy. (Maxouris, 3/17)

Politico: Coronavirus By State: Chart Of New Cases

The United States’ ability to detect COVID-19 is crucial to understanding how the coronavirus — now confirmed in nearly every state and territory — is spreading. While the Trump administration has promised a mass rollout of tests, supply in the U.S has lagged behind that in other countries, making the scope of the disease harder to track. (3/16)

NPR: Map: How Many Cases Of Coronavirus Are There In Each U.S. State?

Since the first U.S. case of the coronavirus was identified in Washington state on Jan. 21, health officials have identified thousands of cases across the United States. By March 16, the virus had expanded its presence from several isolated clusters in Washington, New York and California to 49 states and the District of Columbia. To date, there have been over 70 deaths across the country. (Renken and Wood, 3/16)

PBS NewsHour: 7 In 10 Americans Worry Novel Coronavirus Will Spread In Their Communities, Poll Says

More Americans are worried that novel coronavirus is spreading in their communities, as schools shut down and states order closures in an effort to stifle the pandemic. Seventy percent of Americans said they worry that novel coronavirus is escalating in their cities, towns and neighborhoods, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. That’s up from 44 percent on Feb. 4, according to prior polling. (Santhanam, 3/17)

And a few high-profile celebrity cases have made the outbreak more real for some Americans —

CNN: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Released From The Hospital Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home there, a representative for Hanks told CNN on Monday. The couple had been hospitalized in isolation after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus last week. (Melas, 3/16)

The New York Times: Idris Elba Says He Has Coronavirus

The English actor Idris Elba announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, sharing the news with fans in a video that he posted on Twitter. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” Mr. Elba wrote in a post that accompanied the video, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.” (Ortiz, 3/16)

