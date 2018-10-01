U.S. Judge’s Ruling Keeps Open Last Abortion Clinic In Kentucky

The law requiring advance agreements with hospitals and ambulance services did not protect the rights of women to make their own choices and had "no impact on the vast majority of the rare post-abortion complications,'' U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers wrote. News on abortion comes out of Ohio, also.

A federal judge on Friday struck down a Kentucky law requiring abortion providers to sign advance agreements with hospitals and ambulance services for emergency patient care, in a ruling that keeps the state from revoking the license of its only remaining abortion clinic. U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers in Louisville sided with the EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood in challenging a law that threatened to make Kentucky the first U.S. state without a single legal abortion provider. (Gorman, 9/29)

The judge found the two-decades old rule to be a violation of women's constitutional right to an abortion, the AP reported. The agreements “do not advance a legitimate interest” in promoting women’s health, Stivers ruled. "On the other hand, the regulations effectively eliminate women's rights to abortions in the state,” Greg Stivers wrote in his opinion. “Therefore, the challenged regulations are unconstitutional." (Gstalter, 9/29)

Friday's decision is a victory for abortion-rights supporters who had clashed with the administration of (Gov.) Matt Bevin, an anti-abortion Republican, over rules they said his administration misused to try to close one clinic in Louisville and block another from offering abortions. ... Bevin spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said the administration is disappointed with the ruling and plans to appeal to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which she said already has upheld a similar law in Ohio. (Yetter, 9/28)

The number of abortions performed in Ohio last year slightly increased from 2016, although the overall number continues to remain among the lowest since the state started tracking it. In 2017, 20,893 abortions were performed in Ohio, up 1 percent from 2016. (Hancock, 9/28)

