U.S. Surgeon General Calls For Aggressive Plans To Fight Youth Vaping In Rare Advisory

As e-cigarrettes become more popular among teens and worries rise about a new generation that could become hooked on nicotine, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams laid out strategies to combat the crisis and took aim at Juul, which takes in more than 70 percent of sales. In other news on vaping, addiction specialists' phones are ringing.

Reuters: U.S. Surgeon General Wants Tougher Action To Tackle Teen Vaping Epidemic

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Tuesday issued a rare advisory calling for aggressive steps against e-cigarette use among teens, which he said has become an "epidemic". The detailed advisory listed various strategies that states, communities, health professionals and parents can apply to restrict the use of e-cigarettes. (12/18)

The Hill: Surgeon General Calls For More Restrictions To Battle Youth Vaping

"We need to protect our kids from all tobacco products, including all shapes and sizes of e-cigarettes,” Adams said in the advisory. “Everyone can play an important role in protecting our nation’s young people from the risks of e-cigarettes.” The National Institute on Drug Abuse on Monday released data showing that the number of high school seniors who say they used an e-cigarette within the last 30 days spiked by 75 percent since last year, according to the advisory. (Birnbaum, 12/18)

NPR: Vaping 'Epidemic' Among Youths Declared By U.S. Surgeon General

The surgeon general's advisory called on parents and teachers to educate themselves about the variety of e-cigarettes and to talk with children about their dangers. Health professionals should ask about e-cigarettes when screening patients for tobacco use, the advisory said. And local authorities should use strategies, such as bans on indoor vaping and retail restrictions, to discourage vaping by young people. (Stein, 12/18)

The New York Times: Addicted To Vaped Nicotine, Teenagers Have No Clear Path To Quitting

A Harvard addiction medicine specialist is getting calls from distraught parents around the country. A Stanford psychologist is getting calls from rattled school officials around the world. A federal agency has ordered a public hearing on the issue. Alarmed by the addictive nature of nicotine in e-cigarettes and its impact on the developing brain, public health experts are struggling to address a surging new problem: how to help teenagers quit vaping. (Hoffman, 12/18)

The New York Times: How To Help Teenagers Quit Vaping

Nicotine is the addictive chemical that chains both cigarette smokers and vapers, compelling them to repeated use. Its grip is tough to break. Teenagers, whose brains are still developing, are particularly susceptible. Parents and educators are discovering that, unfortunately, there are no established protocols to help teenagers quit vaping. But there are measures parents can take. (Hoffman, 12/18)

