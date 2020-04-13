U.S. Surpasses Italy As Death Count Climbs Past 20,000

Although the U.S. did surge past Italy for total deaths, America has more than five times the population of Italy's 60 million people. New York, one of the nation's hardest hit cities so far, is also showing some signs of hopes with its numbers.

The New York Times: Coronavirus In The U.S.: Latest Map And Case Count

More than 22,000 people with the coronavirus have now died in the United States, according to a New York Times database. The country’s death toll increased by more than 2,000 in a single day for the first time on Friday and has now surpassed the number of reported deaths in Italy. (4/13)

NPR: U.S. Has Most Coronavirus Deaths In The World

The development comes as more hot spots begin to emerge in the U.S. in addition to New York, Louisiana and Detroit. Earlier this month, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., were among areas of concern. (Hernandez, 4/12)

The Wall Street Journal: ‘The Strangest Easter’: Coronavirus Maintains Its Grip As Talk Of Reopening Percolates

The U.S. leads the world in number of confirmed cases, more than 550,000, and fatalities, more than 21,700, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, surpassing Italy’s death toll. The U.S. has more than five times the population of Italy and fewer deaths per capita than the European country of over 60 million people. Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1.8 million on Sunday. (Ansari, Gurman, McBride and Calfas, 4/13)

ABC News: US Surpasses 20,000 Coronavirus Deaths, The Highest National Death Toll

While many countries around the world and cities in the U.S. are pointing toward positive signs that social distancing might be finally flattening the curve, the novel coronavirus death toll continues to be staggering. In the U.S., more than 529,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 20,602 people in the U.S. have died, the highest out of any country. (Torres and Mansell, 4/12)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Leaders Voice Optimism On Latest Coronavirus Numbers

New Yorkers headed into a new week with notes of cautious optimism from their elected leaders after enduring the toughest days to date in the coronavirus pandemic. The state reported Sunday that the net number of hospitalized patients, factoring in admittances and discharges, increased by 53 on Saturday, the lowest daily sum since New York started tracking such figures related to the new coronavirus almost a month ago. The peak daily increase, recorded on April 2, was 1,427. (Passy, 4/12)

The Hill: New York Sees 758 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours

New York documented 758 coronavirus deaths Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Sunday. The state most affected by the virus so far experienced its sixth straight day of more than 700 deaths from COVID-19, the governor reported during his daily press conference. “You see also a flattening in the number of lives lost at a terribly high rate, but if you look back over the past several days, you see there’s a certain continuity to that number,” he said during his press conference. (Coleman, 4/12)

NPR: More Than 9,000 Dead Of Coronavirus In New York

In total, the coronavirus has killed 9,385 people in New York. The state's growing death toll dwarfs the nearly 3,000 deaths at the World Trade Center on 9/11, "which was supposed to be the tragedy of my lifetime," Cuomo said. Daily hospitalizations were down again, Cuomo said, with 53 new COVID-19 admissions in the past day — "the lowest number since we started doing these charts," Cuomo noted. The governor said officials were following the number of new hospitializations closely because the "great fear" was always "overwhelming the raw capacity of the hospital system." About 18,700 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in New York. (Schwartz, 4/12)

ABC News: Explaining Why Coronavirus Death Toll Predictions Are Improving

The White House announced on March 31 that officials expect up to 100,000 to 240,000 total American deaths from COVID-19, even with social distancing policies. At around the same time, a prediction model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation (IHME) was estimating far fewer total American deaths, totaling approximately 84,000. Now - only one week later -- the IHME figure has dropped even further, estimating 60,000 deaths by August. (Kagan, 4/11)

Los Angeles Times: Easter Brings New Coronavirus Restrictions Across California

Los Angeles County officials reported 31 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the largest single-day total so far. Twenty-five of those fatalities were people over the age of 65 and six people were between the ages of 41 and 65, health officials said. In all, 296 L.A. County residents have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The number of confirmed infections in the county rose to 9,192 — an increase of 323 since Saturday, the lowest number of daily new cases since March 27. (Wigglesworth, Jennings, Cosgrove, Pineda and Newberry, 4/12)

Boston Globe: Seven More Deaths, 334 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Rhode Island

Seven more Rhode Islanders have died, and 334 have tested positive for coronavirus, Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced on Saturday. That means a total of 56 people have died of COVID-19 associated illnesses since the virus was first detected in Rhode Island on March 1. A total of 2,349 Rhode Islanders have tested positive, and 183 are hospitalized as of Saturday. (Milkovitz, 4/11)

Modern Healthcare: How HIPAA Restricts Releasing Data On COVID-19 Deaths

Dead or alive, patients have the same privacy protections under federal healthcare privacy rules, legal experts warn. So while there's a growing public interest in data that providers are amassing on COVID-19 deaths, HIPAA tightly regulates how that information can—or more importantly, can't—be shared. (Cohen, 4/10)

The Washington Post: The First 1,000 U.S. Coronavirus Deaths: Who They Were And What We've Learned

It began one day in late February, with two people in King County, Wash. Elsewhere, life in the United States was still relatively normal: economy humming, kids in school, games on, stores open, streets busy. Even then, a killer was moving silently through the country. Those two in Washington state, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s, were the first of more than 1,000 people to die here of the novel coronavirus in that 30-day span, the earliest casualties in a raging pandemic that will scar generations of Americans and people across the world. (Hauslohner, Thebault and Dupree, 4/12)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription