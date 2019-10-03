U.S. Twin Birth Rate At Lowest Level In Decade, Reducing Risks To Mothers, Their Fetuses, Health Officials Say

A new report released by the National Center for Health Statistics on Thursday shows that the twin birthrate fell 4 percent from 2014 to 2018. The decrease occurred in only white women and women 30 or older, the biggest customers of expensive in vitro fertilization treatments, which are involved in roughly 15 percent of multiple births. A shift in the technology is probably leading to one-baby births, experts say.

NPR: Twin Birth Rate Drops For First Time Since The '80s

For the first time in nearly 40 years, the twin birth rate in the U.S. is on the decline. According to a data brief published Thursday from the National Center for Health Statistics, twin births declined in the U.S. by 4% from 2014 to 2018. The decline follows decades of steady growth which began in the 1980s and lasted through the early 2000s. (Vaughn, 10/3)

The Washington Post: Is The Twin Boom Ending?

“It is difficult to know for sure from the data in the NCHS report what the recent drop is linked to. However, given that declines are concentrated among older mothers, some would argue that changes in reproductive technology are likely playing a role,” said Gretchen Livingston, a senior researcher at the Pew Research Center who is an expert on fertility and family demographics. (Eunjung Cha, 10/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Rates Of Twin Births In U.S. Drop After Decades Of Increases

Researchers say the decline may reflect advances in reproductive technologies that improved the likelihood of single births. Having twins heightens health risks for both the babies and the mother, so specialists see the decline as good news. (Abbott, 10/3)

