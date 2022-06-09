Ukraine War Is Compounding Global Suffering, UN Says

The U.N. Global Crisis Response Group blames the Russian invasion for raising food and energy prices, worsening financial crises, and hurting U.N. efforts to end extreme poverty and improve life for people around the world. Meanwhile, in South Africa, child covid cases are soaring.

AP: UN Report: Ukraine War Is Increasing Suffering Of Millions

The ripple effects of the war in Ukraine are increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices and worsening a financial crisis, coming on top of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, a U.N. report said Wednesday. The U.N. Global Crisis Response Group said the war “has exacerbated a global cost-of-living crisis unseen in at least a generation” and it is undermining U.N. aspirations to end extreme poverty around the globe and achieve 16 other goals for a better world by 2030. (Lederer, 6/8)

Bloomberg: Child Covid-19 Cases Jump In South Africa, Discovery Health Says

The number of South African children younger than nine admitted to hospital with Covid-19 has overtaken the proportion of patients aged over 80 for the first time, the country’s biggest health insurer said. During South Africa’s fifth wave of coronavirus infections from April 13 to May 27, 17% of all Covid-19 related admissions were children in that age group, Johannesburg-based Discovery Health Ltd. said in a statement sent to Bloomberg that detailed the results of a study of its members. That exceeded admissions for people older than 80 by five percentage points. (Sguazzin and Kew, 6/9)

Bloomberg: Long Covid May Cause Diabetes, African Health Insurer Discovery Says

People who have had a documented Covid-19 infection are more likely to be hospitalized or develop diabetes or hypertension in the months after their illness, an indication of the severity of so-called long Covid, according to a study by South Africa’s biggest health insurer. Members of Discovery Health Ltd., monitored for about a year after contracting Covid-19, were more likely to seek care for the two chronic diseases, Shirley Collie, Discovery’s chief health analytics actuary, said in an interview on Wednesday. The risk of hospitalization, for any reason, increased 10% to 20%, she said. Still, the risk of dying is no higher. Discovery has about 3.7 million members. (Kew and Sguazzin, 6/8)

AP: Thailand Makes Marijuana Legal, But Smoking Discouraged

Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. ... For the time being, however, would-be marijuana tourists might want to proceed with caution. Thailand’s government has said it is promoting cannabis for medical use only, warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could still considered to be a nuisance, subject to a potential 3-month sentence and 25,000 Thai baht ($780) fine. (Vejpongsa and Peck, 6/9)

CBS News: Japan Has Almost No Gun Violence And, Ironically, It Owes Its Extremely Tight Firearms Laws To The U.S.

As the U.S. gun control debate intensifies, some Americans are looking overseas for ideas on how to prevent mass shootings. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world. There were more than four firearm homicides in the U.S. per 100,000 people during 2019, compared to almost zero in Japan. ... There's mandatory training. You have to pass a written exam, plus a physical and mental health evaluation. Even then, the police will go and ask your family and friends whether you have any violent tendencies. (6/6)

