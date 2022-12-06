Ultra-Processed Foods Linked With Higher Dementia Risk
A new study found that consuming ultra-processed food for more than 20% of a daily diet could drive dementia risks higher, with brain regions linked to executive functioning particularly at risk. Meanwhile, other research shows cash rewards help people lose weight.
Fox News:
Consuming Ultra-Processed Foods Could Increase Dementia Risk: Study
People could be at a higher risk for dementia if more than 20% of their daily caloric intake is ultra-processed foods, a new study found. The part of the brain involved in processing information and making decisions, or executive functioning, is particularly impacted by the risk of cognitive decline, according to the study published Monday in JAMA Neurology. (Mion, 12/6)
In other health and wellness news —
NBC News:
People Lost More Weight When They Were Offered Cash Incentives
Offering people cash can help them shed excess pounds, a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine finds. Participants who were offered cash incentives for either pounds lost or for completing certain activities were more likely to lose weight compared with those who were simply offered tools, such as diet books, fitness trackers and access to a weight loss program, the study found. (Carroll, 12/5)
Axios:
False Holiday Suicide Myth Is Driven By Media, Data Shows
The perception that the suicide rate rises with the holiday season is a myth driven by false media narratives, the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) said in an analysis released Monday. Allowing people to think that suicide is more likely this time of year can have a contagious effect on people who are contemplating taking their lives. (Bettelheim, 12/5)
Fortune:
The Best Heart Health Supplements (And What To Skip)
These days there seems to be a supplement for everything, and your heart is no different. But which ones are actually beneficial, and which ones can you pass on? A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology has some answers. (Payton, 12/5)
Reuters:
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink Faces Federal Probe, Employee Backlash Over Animal Tests
Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. (Levy, 12/5)
Stat:
Apple, AliveCor Go Head-To-Head Over Smartwatch Heart Monitoring
Two years after it accused Apple of copying its heart monitoring technology and putting it into millions of smartwatches, a small company called AliveCor may soon notch a fresh legal victory. But if you’re going to go to war with Apple, you’d better be ready to fight to the death. (Aguilar, 12/6)