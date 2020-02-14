Uncertain Of Where Democratic Candidates Stand On Gun Control?: Here’s A Breakdown By Candidate

The Los Angeles Times reports that all the Democratic presidential hopefuls agree something needs to be done to change a culture of gun violence, but its story dives deeper to display the candidates' differences. Other gun control news is reported out of Florida, as well.

Los Angeles Times: Here's Where Democratic 2020 Candidates Stand On Gun Control

As Democratic voters settle in to decide which candidate to support in the presidential primary contest, they’ll notice two things about their gun control policies. First, the Democratic Party as a whole has tilted to the left on pushing for increasingly expansive federal gun control policies. Second, there’s not much broad-stroke distinction between the candidates’ views on how far to go. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates agree on big gun control policies, including banning the sale of semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15. (Pearce, 2/14)

The Associated Press: In 2 Years, Florida 'Red Flag' Law Removes Hundreds Of Guns

A 23-year-old man who posted on Facebook, “I don't know why I don't go on a killing spree." A West Palm Beach couple who shot up their home while high on cocaine. A 31-year-old Gulf Coast man who pointed a semiautomatic rifle at a motorcyclist. All four Florida residents had their guns taken away by judges under a “red flag” law the state passed three weeks after a mentally disturbed gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland two years ago Friday. (Spencer, 2/14)

