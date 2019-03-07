Under Threat From Competitors, Fitbit Launches Cheapest Smartwatch To Track Workouts, Heart Rate

Rivalries are heating up as tech companies elbow into the hot wearables field. In other health technology news, Epic Systems is sued over its electronic health record software.

Reuters: Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices To Combat Samsung, Apple

Fitbit Inc launched its cheapest smartwatch on Wednesday to defend its position as the second-largest seller of smartwatches after Apple Inc. San Francisco-based Fitbit said the Versa Lite smartwatch will cost $160, down from $200 for the full version. While still tracking workouts and heart rate, it will lack some features such as the ability to store music directly on the watch. In 2018, Fitbit sold 5.5 million smartwatches, behind the biggest seller Apple Inc's 22.5 million units, but just ahead of Samsung's 5.3 million units, according to data firm Strategy Analytics. (3/6)

Modern Healthcare: Epic Systems Sued Over EHR Not Being Accessible To Blind

The National Federation of the Blind sued Epic Systems Corp. over its electronic health record software, alleging that blind hospital employees can't use the program. The complaint in federal court in Massachusetts last week alleges a part-time hospital dispatcher at Boston-based Brigham and Women Hospital couldn't perform his job duties after the provider went live on an Epic EHR in 2015. The employee was ultimately placed on a paid leave of absence because of the difficulties, the lawsuit alleged. (Cohen, 3/6)

