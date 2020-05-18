Underlying Conditions That Make Patients More Vulnerable Appear In High Rates In Unaffected Areas

Obesity, heart disease and diabetes are all widespread throughout America, but particularly in the South, which hasn't seen an outbreak on the level with the coasts yet. In all, more than half of Americans have at least one condition that increases their risk of becoming seriously ill, if infected. In other scientific news on COVID-19: young patients recount their battles, air pollution threatens vulnerable communities and doctors continue to document strange rashes on patients.

The New York Times: Where Chronic Health Conditions And Coronavirus Could Collide

As the new coronavirus continues to spread over the next months, and maybe even years, it could exact a heavy new toll in areas of the United States that have not yet seen major outbreaks but have high rates of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and other chronic health conditions. Large parts of the South and Appalachia are especially vulnerable, according to a health-risk index created for The New York Times by PolicyMap, a company that analyzes local health data. The index for the first time identifies counties with high rates of the underlying conditions that increase residents’ risk of becoming severely ill if they are infected with the coronavirus. (Popovich, Singhvi and Conlen, 5/18)

The New York Times: ‘Straight-Up Fire’ In His Veins: Teen Battles New Coronavirus Syndrome

When a sprinkling of a reddish rash appeared on Jack McMorrow’s hands in mid-April, his father figured the 14-year-old was overusing hand sanitizer — not a bad thing during a global pandemic. When Jack’s parents noticed that his eyes looked glossy, they attributed it to late nights of video games and TV. When he developed a stomachache and didn’t want dinner, “they thought it was because I ate too many cookies or whatever,” said Jack, a ninth grader in Woodside, Queens, who loves Marvel Comics and has ambitions to teach himself “Stairway to Heaven” on the guitar. (Belluck, 5/17)

The Washington Post: Girl, 12, Survives Heart Failure Tied To Kawasaki-Like Syndrome Believed Caused By Coronavirus

The day Juliet Daly’s heart gave out started much like every other Monday during the quarantine. The 12-year-old from Covington, La., padded out of her room in her PJs shortly after 7 a.m., ate a half-bowl of Rice Krispies, and got on a Zoom call with her sixth-grade social studies class. She had been feeling unwell all weekend with twisting abdominal pains, vomiting and a fever of 101.5, but she seemed to be on the mend. The weird thing, she recalled, was that her lips looked bluish in the mirror and she was super tired. In fact, she kept falling asleep unexpectedly. On the couch. In front of her computer. In the bath. (Cha and Janes, 5/17)

The New York Times: In The Shadows Of America’s Smokestacks, Virus Is One More Deadly Risk

This isn’t the first time Vicki Dobbins’s town has been forced to shelter in place. Last year, the Marathon Petroleum refinery that looms over her neighborhood near Detroit emitted a pungent gas, causing nausea and dizziness among neighbors and prompting health officials to warn people to stay inside. When a stay-at-home advisory returned in March, this time for the coronavirus, “it was just devastating,” Ms. Dobbins said. (Tabuchi, 5/17)

The Associated Press: 'COVID Toes,' Other Rashes Latest Possible Rare Virus Signs

Skin doctors suddenly are looking at a lot of toes — whether by emailed picture or video visit — as concern grows that for some people, a sign of COVID-19 may pop up in an unusual spot. Boston dermatologist Esther Freeman expected to see skin complaints as the pandemic unfolded — various kinds of rashes occur when people get very ill from other viruses. (Neergaard, 5/17)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription