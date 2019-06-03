The debate over whether terrorism suspects should be brought to the U.S. for treatment is being shoved to the front-burner as the Guantanamo Bay facility struggles to handle its aging population.

The New York Times: Congress Weighs Whether To Allow Guantanamo Prisoners To Travel To The U.S. For Medical Care

With the military putting a new focus on the health care needs of aging detainees at the Guantánamo Bay prison, Congress is considering again whether to allow the Pentagon to move wartime prisoners temporarily to the United States for emergency or complicated medical care not available at the base in Cuba. The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved a provision in a larger military authorization bill that would allow temporary medical transfers to the United States. The panel in the Republican-controlled Senate has pushed the provision for seven years, only to see it stripped from final legislation over still-strong objections from both parties to bringing foreign terrorist suspects to American territory for treatment. (Rosenberg, 6/1)