University Backtracks On Decision Not To Let Students Use Medicaid After Being Thrust In National Spotlight

Reports that Brigham Young University-Idaho wouldn't accept Medicaid as acceptable insurance for students prompted an outcry of criticism. The university had claimed the change was due to the impracticality for the local medical community to provide for the health care needs for the students, but local providers disputed that reasoning.

The Salt Lake Tribune: BYU-Idaho Reverses Course On Medicaid Ban And Apologizes ‘For The Turmoil Caused By Our Earlier Decision’

In a surprising reversal and with an apology “for the turmoil caused by our earlier decision,” Brigham Young University’s campus in Idaho announced Monday night that it will retract its new policy on health insurance and return to allowing students to use Medicaid. The change came in an email sent campuswide less than two weeks after the school originally publicized the decision on Nov. 12. Shortly after that, hundreds of students had immediately and loudly criticized the university, with many saying they couldn’t afford other coverage and some saying they’d have to drop out over it. (Tanner, 11/25)

East Idaho News: BYU-Idaho Reverses Medicaid Decision, Apologizes For Community Turmoil

“We have decided that Medicaid, as it has in previous years, will meet the health coverage requirement at BYU-Idaho,” the email says. The email goes on to say that because of its limited capacity and scope of services, the Student Health Center will continue not serving as a Medicaid service provider. “The well-being of our students and their families is very important to us,” the notice said. “We are grateful for the feedback we have received from our campus community and for the input of the local medical community. We apologize for the turmoil caused by our earlier decision.” (Grossarth and Price, 11/25)

NPR: After Complaints, BYU-Idaho Reverses Medicaid Decision

Brigham Young University-Idaho faced a backlash after it introduced a policy barring students from using Medicaid to meet requirements for health coverage to enroll in the school. (Dawson, 11/26)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription