University Of Michigan, 6,000 Nurses Reach Deal To Avert Work Stoppage
The groups had been bargaining since March 15, and the contract expired June 30, Crain's Detroit Business reported. Also in the news: Humana, Mass General Brigham, Northwell Health, IU Health, St. Vincent Healthcare, and more.
Crain's Detroit Business:
University Of Michigan And Nurses Union Reach Tentative Contract Deal
Michigan Medicine and the union representing about 6,200 nurses have reached a tentative agreement, more than two months after their contract expired, according to a news release from the union. The Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council had sparred over contract negotiations and what the union called a "refusal to bargain over safe workloads." The parties had been bargaining since March 15, and the contract expired June 30. (9/22)
In other health care industry updates —
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare, Medicaid Split Visit Policy Questioned By Providers
Providers want the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to change a forthcoming policy on reimbursement for hospital visits when both physicians and non-physician providers see patients. CMS’ recent physician fee schedule regulation proposes to delay until 2024 a requirement that time spent with a patient would determine which provider could bill for a visit. CMS originally planned to start the policy next January. (Goldman, 9/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Surprise Billing Lawsuit From Texas Doctors
The Texas Medical Association filed its second lawsuit against the federal government’s surprise billing arbitration process Thursday. An August rule on the independent dispute resolution for surprise medical bills still unlawfully favors insurers over providers, the medical association alleges in its complaint to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. (Goldman, 9/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Humana, CVS Circle Cano Health As Potential Buyers
Humana Inc. and CVS Health Corp. are circling Cano Health Inc., according to people familiar with the situation, as healthcare heavyweights scramble to snap up primary-care providers. The talks are serious and a deal to purchase Cano could be struck in the next several weeks, assuming the negotiations don’t fall apart, some of the people said. (Cooper and Cimilluca, 9/22)
The Boston Globe:
Mass General Brigham Agrees To Slash Millions Of Dollars In Spending
Mass General Brigham has said it will reduce its total medical spending by $127.8 million annually, nearly doubling its commitment to reduce its spending after months of discussions with a state watchdog agency. The filing is part of the hospital’s “performance improvement plan,” which was required by the state’s Health Policy Commission after what it said were years of spending above acceptable levels. (Bartlett, 9/22)
Crain's New York Business:
Northwell Health Fundraising Campaign Has Surpassed $1 Billion Goal
Northwell Health’s systemwide fundraising campaign has surpassed its $1 billion goal, prompting the health system to commit to raising an additional $400 million by the end of 2024, executives plan to announce Thursday. (Kaufman, 9/22)
Indianapolis Star:
IU Health Opens One Of Largest Family Medicine Centers In Indiana
IU Health has opened a $10 million state-of-the-art out-patient family medicine center on the site of the former Wishard Hospital emergency room near Indiana Avenue and 10th Street. The need was created when the former medical center along Senate Avenue was demolished to make way for the new IU Health Hospital on the medical campus in downtown Indianapolis. (Rudavsky, 9/23)
Billings Gazette:
St. Vincent Healthcare Named State's Best Hospital Employer
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings has been named the 2022 Best Place to Work in the large hospital category by the Montana Hospital Association. For the past two years, the hospital has been named the “Top Place to Work in Billings,” however this is the first time that they have won this award specific to their industry. (Slater, 9/22)