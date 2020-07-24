US Case Count Jumps From 3 Million To 4 Million In Just 15 Days

The United States is also back to April-level fatalities as more than 1,000 daily deaths were recorded consecutively.

The Washington Post: U.S. Passes 4 Million Covid-19 Cases As Americans Grope For Path Forward

The United States on Thursday passed the grim milestone of 4 million confirmed coronavirus infections. ... The rapid spread of the virus this summer is striking, taking just 15 days to go from 3 million confirmed cases to 4 million. By comparison, the increase from 1 million cases to 2 million spanned 45 days from April 28 to June 11, and the leap to 3 million then took 27 days. (Gearan, Iati and Dupree, 7/23)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 144,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose above 144,000 as several states reported record single-day fatalities. The U.S. reported more than 68,000 new cases Thursday, slightly lower than the previous day’s tally. The nation accounts for more than a quarter of the more than 15.5 million coronavirus cases world-wide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Higher case counts in the U.S. are partly attributable to expanded testing across the country, while a patchwork of rules and regulations has contributed to a resurgence of new cases. (Hall, 7/24)

CIDRAP: US Hits 4 Million COVID Cases, Again Logs 1,000 New Deaths

July continues to look like April for the United States, with the death toll for the novel coronavirus reaching more than 1,000 fatalities for the second day in a row as cases continue to surge across much of the South and Western parts of the country. (Soucheray, 7/23)

The New York Times: Where The Virus Is Sending People To Hospitals

About as many people are now known to be hospitalized with the coronavirus in the United States as during any other time in the pandemic, matching the previous peak in April. ... The New York Times gathered data for nearly 50 metropolitan areas, including 15 of the 20 largest cities in the country, from state and local health departments to provide the first detailed national look at where people are falling seriously ill. (Gamio, Mervosh and Collins, 7/23)

In related news, hot spots show no signs of lessening —

The New York Times: ‘It’s Emotional Whiplash’: California Is Once Again At The Center Of The Virus Crisis

When everything shut down in March as the coronavirus took off in California, Canter’s Deli, a mainstay in the Fairfax District of Los Angeles, laid off dozens of employees. A few months later, it called them back to work. By then, the state appeared to have emerged from the initial virus crisis in much better shape than other parts of the country. But now California’s caseload is exploding, with rising deaths and hospitalizations. As quickly as things had opened up, they have shut down again. (Arango and Mervosh, 7/23)

The Hill: California, Florida Report Record Numbers Of Daily Deaths

California and Florida reported record numbers of daily coronavirus fatalities Thursday, as the total number of infections in the U.S. surpassed 4 million. California's 157 deaths on Wednesday continued a week of coronavirus records in the state that had once been considered a COVID success story. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Wednesday said 12,807 new coronavirus infections had been reported statewide in 24 hours, a record high. (Weixel, 7/23)

The Hill: Birx Warns Of Disturbing Rise Of Coronavirus Cases In 12 Cities

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said in a private meeting with local and state health officials that the task force is tracking increases in the virus in 12 U.S. cities. "There are cities that are lagging behind and we have new increases in Miami, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Jose, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Columbus and Baltimore, so we're tracking this very closely,” Birx said in the audio, first obtained by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity. “We're working with the state officials to make sure we're responding together, but when you first see that increased test positivity, that is when to start the mitigation efforts." (Budryk, 7/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription