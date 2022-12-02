US Rural Populations Are Skewing Older: 1 In 5 Is Over 65
A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows that over 20% of rural residents are over 65, compared to 16% in urban areas, and a corresponding fall in the working age population is also happening. Separately, Airbnb is urged to require carbon monoxide devices in rentals.
St. Louis Public Radio:
Rural America Is Getting Older, With 20% Now Over 65
Rural America is continuing to get older, and a new report shows the extent has hit a new high. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual Rural America at a Glance report shows more than 20% of rural residents are over age 65 compared to 16% in urban areas. “The aging of the baby-boom generation will continue to contribute to the loss of working-age adults through the end of this decade,” the report from the USDA’s Economic Research Service stated. (Ahl, 12/2)
AP:
Airbnb Urged To Require Carbon Monoxide Devices After 3 Die
Family members of three tourists who died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City, apparently of carbon monoxide poisoning, urged the short-term rental company Thursday to require detectors in properties it lists to prevent future tragedies. (Rodrigue, 12/1)
The Washington Post:
Young Kids Who Breathe Polluted Air In High-Poverty Areas Can Fall Behind In School, Study Finds
Young children living in neighborhoods with high rates of poverty are more likely to be exposed to many different air pollutants, and that can harm their development during early childhood, according to a study published Wednesday. The children’s increased exposure to air toxins during infancy can reduce reading and math abilities and cause them to fall behind — for some, the effect is equivalent to losing an entire month of elementary school. (Ajasa, 11/30)
The Boston Globe:
A Causal Link Between Air Pollution And Lower Earnings
There is no dearth of evidence, in other words, that air pollution poses a significant threat to human health and cognition. Now a new study reveals that pollution is not merely a public health scourge but also a key driver of economic and racial inequality. (Lalwani and Winter-Levy, 12/1)
NBC News:
What Is A Whole Grain? Americans Are Eating More, But Confused By The Food Labels
An analysis of two decades of data on Americans’ diets revealed that people are increasingly choosing whole grain foods, but we're still not eating enough in our daily diets, Tufts University researchers reported in a study published Wednesday in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. (Carroll, 12/1)
The Washington Post:
Why Falling Asleep With The Lights On Is Bad For Your Health
Many of us are surrounded by light at night — from streetlights streaming through our windows to televisions and smartphones by our beds. And now research shows that exposure to light at night in the hours before bedtime and even during sleep can be detrimental to our health. (Sima, 12/1)