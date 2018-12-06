USC Gynecologist Charged With Sexual Abuse Is Now Center Of Grand Jury Investigation

While deputy district attorney Reinhold Mueller Jr. declined to comment on the grand jury examining evidence about Dr. George Tyndall, he said, “Our office is thoroughly reviewing all complaints that have been presented to us.” In other women's health news, California universities might make abortion pills available, and Iowans are having to travel out of state for abortions.

Los Angeles Times: Grand Jury Investigating USC Gynecologist Accused Of Sexually Abusing Hundreds Of Patients

Los Angeles County prosecutors have convened a grand jury to hear evidence about Dr. George Tyndall, the USC gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of patients during three decades at a campus health clinic, according to two sources familiar with the case. (Ryan and Hamilton, 12/5)

San Jose Mercury News: Abortion Pills Could Be Given Out At Universities In California

Hoping for support from California’s new governor, an Inland state senator has re-introduced legislation requiring on-campus health centers at the state’s public universities to offer abortion-inducing pills to students seeking to terminate their pregnancies. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, is similar to legislation vetoed by Gov. Jerry Brown in September. (Horseman, 12/5)

Iowa Public Radio: Hundreds Of Iowans Traveling Out Of State To Get An Abortion

Hundreds of Iowans are traveling out of state to get an abortion. Advocates say the relative cost of the procedure, and the lack of available appointments and providers are pushing some to travel hundreds of miles to get care. (Payne, 12/5)

