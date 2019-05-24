USC Gynecologist Still Wasn’t Fired After Experts Told School He May Be Preying On Asian Students And Showing Signs Of ‘Psychopathy’

University of Southern California administrators hired a team of medical experts after it received complaints against longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall. Despite the subsequent damning report, he wasn't fired. Instead, USC's lawyers arranged a secret deal with Tyndall that allowed him to leave his post with a substantial financial payout and a pristine professional record. News on medical personnel comes out of Ohio, Maryland, D.C., and California, as well.

Los Angeles Times: USC Was Told Gynecologist Could Be Preying On Asian Students, Secret Records Show

After decades of complaints about a campus gynecologist, USC administrators hired a team of medical experts to evaluate him. The experts came back with a disturbing report saying there was evidence Dr. George Tyndall was preying on vulnerable Asian students and had signs of “psychopathy.” Still, the university did not fire Tyndall or notify the state medical board. (Hamilton and Ryan, 5/23)

The Associated Press: Backers Of More Info On Ohio State Doctor Abuse Win A Round

Ohio State University and the state board that regulates physicians are trying a new strategy in hopes of being able to make more information public from the board's old investigation involving a team doctor who sexually abused students for two decades. Details about the mid-1990s State Medical Board investigation involving the late Dr. Richard Strauss have remained confidential under state law, but that might change if the parties involved waive their confidentiality. (Franko, 5/23)

The Associated Press: Maryland Physicians To Be Employed Outside Athletics

The University of Maryland will have medical staff tending to the school's sports teams employed outside of the athletics department. This would include the head team physician, athletic trainers, nutritionists and mental health practitioners. The directive, announced Thursday, fulfills recommendations from an external safety review following the death last year of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who collapsed during practice and subsequently died of heatstroke. (5/23)

The Associated Press: Acting Medical System Chief Pledges Changes To Senior Staff

The acting chief executive of the University of Maryland Medical System is pledging “significant changes” to senior staff after a scandal involving financial arrangements. The Baltimore Sun reports system CEO John W. Ashworth III met with Gov. Larry Hogan and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones on Thursday. Ashworth III said the hospital network needs to undergo a “cultural shift” away from an environment in which board members won contracts for their private companies. (5/23)

The Washington Post: Veterans Affairs Employee Charged With Recording Women In Bathroom Stalls At Work

Authorities have charged a Department of Veterans Affairs employee with secretly recording women in bathroom stalls in an office in downtown Washington, according to court documents filed in the case. Alex Greenlee, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. A D.C. Superior Court judge freed him Wednesday, pending a hearing June 25. (Hermann, 5/23)

KQED: Frequent Assaults On Workers At San Leandro Psychiatric Hospital, Records Show

Staff at a psychiatric hospital in San Leandro were punched, slapped, spit on and kicked — mostly by patients — in at least 80 separate instances over the last year, according to records kept by the agency that operates the facility. ...The union representing workers at John George Psychiatric Hospital has for years called for safer workplace conditions and more staffing, and is now pointing to the new data to cast light on the dangers of the job. (Goldberg, 5/23)

