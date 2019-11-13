USC Officials Try To Quell Rumors Of Suicide Cluster As Total Number Of Student Deaths This Year Climbs To 9

While three of the deaths on the University of Southern California campus were suicides, officials still haven't determined some of the causes. School administrators have faced a balancing act, trying to share adequate information with students without overloading them with unnecessary details.

The Associated Press: USC Campus Left Shaken By 9 Student Deaths Since August

The first death occurred in late August, two days before classes began, when an incoming freshman was struck by a car while walking on a freeway near the University of Southern California. In the more than 2 months since, eight other USC students have died — three by suicide, others by unknown means. The string of fatalities has left students and faculty at the prestigious university shaken and struggling for answers. (11/12)

Los Angeles Times: 9 Student Deaths At USC Alarm Students And Administrators

Winston Crisp, the university’s vice president for student affairs, said he and other administrators decided to move quickly with as much transparency as possible to quell rumors about the deaths, as well as to remind students that resources are available if anyone does need help. School administrators have faced a balancing act, trying to share adequate information with students without overloading them with unnecessary details. Although not all the deaths have been attributed to suicide, the lack of information has prompted speculation among parents and students alike, increasing concerns. (Shalby, Fry, Karlamangla and Miller, 11/12)

CNN: Univ. Of Southern California: 9 Students Have Died This Semester. School Urges Students To Seek Help If They Need It

USC President Carol Folt and three other officials sent a letter to students Saturday, partly to counter rumors that suicide was suspected in most of the cases, and partly to urge students to seek help if they need it. "These student losses are devastating and heartbreaking for all of us," the letter reads. "People are searching for answers and information as we attempt to make sense of these terrible losses." (Mossburg and Hanna, 11/12)

