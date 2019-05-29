Usually Workers Are Protected From Being Ordered To Get Measles Vaccination, But There Are Exceptions

Companies in the middle of areas where there are pervasive outbreaks might stand a chance at winning in court if they wanted to require their employees to get vaccinated.

The Associated Press: Can A Business Owner Require Staffers To Get Vaccinated?

Small business owners worried about the spread of measles may want to be sure their staffers have been vaccinated, but before issuing any orders, they should speak with a labor law attorney or human resources consultant. An employer generally is prohibited from requiring employees to undergo medical procedures including vaccinations under the Americans with Disabilities Act; a company that tries to force staffers to be vaccinated can find itself being sued by angry workers. But there can be exceptions, especially in places where there's a measles outbreak or where government officials have ordered vaccinations to protect the public's health. (5/28)

In other news on the outbreak —

Tampa Bay Times: Officials Blame Technical Error For False Report Of Measles In Pasco

A technical error spurred a flurry of news reports about a measles case in Pasco County over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. But local health officials say there is no such case. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County said there have been no measles cases in the county there this year. “It has been recently reported that Pasco County had its first positive case of measles this year. This illness was investigated and ruled out as measles.” (Griffin, 5/28)

