VA Officials To Testify About Prescription Abuse At Tomah Facility

Rep. Ron Kind, a Wisconsin Democrat, proposes regional pain management boards through the VA to avoid such abuse and a Cherokee leader asks lawmakers for more funding for Indian Health Services.

The Associated Press: Bill Could Prevent Problems Like Those At Tomah

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind says he hopes to establish regional pain management boards through the Department of Veterans Affairs to help prevent problems like those that occurred at a Tomah medical center. Kind introduced the bipartisan bill Wednesday saying he hopes the accountability boards would deter overmedicating. The Tomah hospital is under investigation for allegations of overprescribing practices and retaliatory behavior. (3/25)

The Associated Press: VA Officials Testify At Senate About Prescription Policy

A VA medical center in Tomah accused of rampantly overprescribing painkillers was expected to be a focus of a U.S. Senate hearing Thursday, with several Department of Veterans Affairs officials scheduled to testify. In written testimony released in advance of the hearing in Washington, interim VA Undersecretary for Health Carolyn Clancy said she is deeply concerned about allegations of overprescribing practices and retaliatory behavior at the center in Wisconsin, where investigations are ongoing. She said if employee misconduct is found, those responsible will be held accountable. (Ferguson, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Cherokee Nation Principal Testifies On Health Funding

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker has testified before a U.S. House subcommittee on the need for increased funding from Indian Health Services. Baker testified Wednesday before the U.S. House Interior Appropriations Subcommittee that the Cherokee Nation has committed $100 million to improve its health care facilities and said Indian Health Services should pay a share to help staff the facilities with doctors and nurses. (3/25)

Meanwhile, a bipartisan bill is introduced in the House to reduce the cost of specialty drugs for many patients -

CQ Healthbeat: Effort Would Change Cost-Sharing for Specialty Drugs

A bipartisan House plan introduced Wednesday would require insurers to charge patients who use expensive specialty drugs and biologics a fixed co-payment instead of a percentage of the cost. The bill by Reps. David B. McKinley, R-W. Va., and Lois Capps, D-Calif., is a version of legislation that was introduced in 2014 and 2013 and gained some steam last year with 142 bipartisan cosponsors. (Gustin, 3/25)

