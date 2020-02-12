VA Opts To Delay Training On New $10B Electronic Health Record System As First Site’s Deadline Draws Near

The VA said the planning with Cerner is "proceeding deliberately and thoughtfully to adhere to the project's ten-year timeline, which calls for a rolling implementation schedule through 2027." Other health technology news is on AdventHealth's plans to switch from Cerner and privacy issues, as well.

Modern Healthcare: VA Delays Cerner EHR Go-Live Due To Slower Build Time

The Veterans Affairs Department has delayed plans to begin end-user training for its new electronic health record system, which was slated to begin this week. That could lead to a delay for the VA's overall EHR implementation timeline. The department is slated to bring its first site—Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.—live on a new Cerner Corp. EHR next month. (Cohen, 2/11)

Modern Healthcare: AdventHealth To Drop Cerner, Athenahealth EHRs For Epic

AdventHealth, a faith-based health system with 50 hospital campuses, plans to implement an integrated electronic health record and revenue cycle management system from Epic Systems Corp. over the next three years. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said it will install the Epic system at its more than 1,200 acute-care, physician-practice, ambulatory, urgent care, home health and hospice sites. The system currently uses EHRs from Cerner Corp., Athenahealth and Homecare Homebase, said Jayne Bassler, a senior vice president leading the transition to Epic. (Cohen, 2/11)

Modern Healthcare: ONC's Rucker: Lawsuits Show Hospitals Don't Care About Privacy

A top federal official on Tuesday argued that hospitals' concerns about how forthcoming interoperability rules could affect patient privacy ring hollow because many providers expose sensitive health information when they sue patients to collect medical debts. "Your medical care is public because it's now part of a court record," said HHS national coordinator for health information technology Dr. Don Rucker at AcademyHealth's 2020 Health Datapalooza conference in Washington. (Brady, 2/11)

