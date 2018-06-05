Vaccine Research: Tests Begin On Potentially ‘Safe’, Universal Treatment For Dengue Fever, Endemic In US Tropics

Also, medical workers give more than a 1,000 people an experimental vaccine in Democratic Republic of Congo to control a deadly Ebola outbreak.

Georgia Health News: UGA Researchers Pursue Quest For Universal Dengue Vaccine

Naoko Uno, with a pipette in one hand and quiet determination on her face, goes carefully about her work inside her laboratory at the University of Georgia’s Center for Vaccines and Immunology. Uno, a PhD student, and several others are working on a potential universal vaccine for dengue. Dengue, often called dengue fever, is a mosquito-borne viral infection found mostly in tropical and subtropical countries. (Dhapte, 6/4)

Reuters: Medical Workers In Congo City Finish Vaccinating Contacts Of Ebola Patients

Medical workers in Democratic Republic of Congo have given all the immediate contacts of Ebola patients in the city of Mbandaka an experimental vaccine as they try to thwart a disease that has killed around 25 people, the health ministry said. Ebola spreads easily through bodily fluids and the medical strategy involves vaccinating all the people a patient may have infected and then vaccinating a second "ring" of contacts around each of those potential sufferers. (Mwarabu, 6/4)

