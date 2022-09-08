Vaccines Working: US Monkeypox Outbreak Slows

Media outlets report on the successful impact of vaccines and public awareness of how to reduce exposure risk on slowing the monkeypox outbreak. Racial differences in reported cases remain, however — but during Atlanta's Black Pride event the vaccine effort is shown to have worked.

CNBC: U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak Is Slowing As Vaccines Become More Accessible, Health Officials Say

The U.S. monkeypox outbreak is slowing as vaccines have become more available and there’s broader public awareness about what actions individuals can take to lower their risk of infection, according to White House health officials. (Kimball, 9/7)

AP: Monkeypox Cases Dropping, But Racial Disparities Growing

The White House said Wednesday it’s optimistic about a decline in monkeypox cases and an uptick in vaccinations against the infectious virus, despite worsening racial disparities in reported cases. Promising to ramp up vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country in the coming weeks, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the deputy coordinator of the White House national monkeypox response, said more than 460,000 doses have been given. An end to the virus’ spread, however, is not in sight. (Seitz, 9/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Monkeypox Vaccine Efforts During Atlanta Black Pride Successful

As monkeypox vaccine supply begins to outpace demand, many have received first doses, signaling a step in the right direction to health officials after over a dozen vaccine events were held in the metro area through Labor Day. Monkeypox has disproportionately affected Black men who have sex with men, with this population accounting for 78 percent of cases in Georgia, according to DPH, as of August 31. Local health officials have worked to ensure that vaccines are readily available to the communities impacted the most. (Thomas, 9/7)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Monkeypox Cases In Clark County Still Increasing But At A Slower Rate

New cases of monkeypox continue to be identified in Clark County but at a slower rate than in previous weeks, a trend seen in much of the country. “I’m holding my breath because it would appear that in many parts of the country, we’re kind of plateauing,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University. (Hynes, 9/7)

WBOY: West Virginia University Student Tests Positive For Monkeypox

A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday, according to an email sent to students. The student, who resides off-campus, was seen by healthcare providers and is currently isolating and recovering. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, there have been eight confirmed cases of monkeypox in West Virginia. (Ruggieri, 9/7)

Congressional hearings are scheduled —

Bloomberg: Monkeypox: Senate Health Committee Sets Schedule For Hearings On Response

Heads of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Health and Human Services Department’s preparedness office are slated to testify Sept. 14 at 10 a.m., according to a statement from the office of Senator Patty Murray of Washington state, who chairs the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Bloomberg reported last month that the hearing was planned for mid-September. (Muller, 9/7)

Also —

BuzzFeed: Monkeypox Is Leaving Working-Class People In Financial Ruin

More than 20,000 Americans have been diagnosed with monkeypox, the virus that’s been declared a national public health emergency, during this ongoing outbreak. The CDC has advised those who contract it to isolate for the duration of symptoms, which typically last two to four weeks. But with little to no laws guaranteeing workplace sick leave in the US, this lengthy quarantine period can put people who catch monkeypox in a precarious financial position long after their lesions heal. For some, it’s meant being unable to earn an income and turning to GoFundMe to survive. (Reinstein, 9/7)

