Vermont’s Health System Ranks First In Study Assessing Costs, Accessibility And Medical Outcomes

Louisiana came in last in the WalletHub study that compared the states and D.C. The measures were broken down further, such as lowest average monthly insurance premium and hospital beds per capita.

Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New York Ranks 17th Best Health Care? See WalletHub Data For Country

New York has the 17th best health care system in the country based on cost, accessibility and medical outcomes, according to a new study. Some of the worst rankings of New York’s health care included its high cancer rate, at No. 48, and low rate of physicians accepting Medicare, at No. 47, according to data from WalletHub. The Empire State fared better in terms of highest percentage of insured children, at No. 5, and most physicians per capita, at No. 4. (Robinson, 8/6)

Naples Daily News: Florida Among 10 Worst States For Health Care, WalletHub Reports

The best state in terms of affordability, access to care and better patient outcomes is Vermont, followed by Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Hawaii. The findings are not good for Florida. (Freeman, 8/7)

The State: SC Ranks One Of The Worst States For Heath Care, Wallethub Says

South Carolina has one of the worst health care systems in the country , according to a new study from WalletHub. The study — which assesses states and the District of Columbia by cost, access and outcomes — ranked the Palmetto State 44th, according to Wallethub. The state was ranked 49th when it comes to cost, only beating out North Carolina and Alaska. (Bohatch, 8/6)

Denver Post: Colorado Ranks 7th In Nation For Healthcare According To WalletHub Study

Colorado ranks 7th in the nation for healthcare across 40 key measures, but the Centennial State still struggles to get its most at-risk residents to the doctor, according to a new study. The WalletHub study compared each U.S. state and the District of Columbia on cost, access and outcomes like the number of hospital beds per capita, life expectancy and average monthly insurance premium. (Staver, 8/6)

Georgia Health News: State’s Latest Health Rank Is More Of The Same

The best news in Georgia’s latest health care ranking is that monthly insurance premiums in the state are relatively low. The state is ranked 16th among states on that measure in an analysis by WalletHub, released Monday. But overall, Georgia is ranked 43rd among the states when it comes to health care issues. (Miller, 8/6)

