Veterans Engaged In Uphill Battle Against VA Over Agent Orange Benefits Find Hope In Recent Movement On Issue

The VA covers Agent Orange-related cancer care for veterans who were fighting on land and in the inland waterways of Vietnam, but has fought expanding those benefits to veterans who were on ships near the country. However, the "Blue Water Vets" have support from certain lawmakers, as well as a new ruling from a federal appeals court that might work in their favor.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Navy Veterans Hope For VA Benefits Tied To Agent Orange Exposure

The VA provides compensation and health care to troops who served on the ground in Vietnam or on its inland waterways and are suffering from seven forms of cancer and seven other illnesses it says are linked to Agent Orange exposure, including the ones that trouble Sherwood today. The VA has resisted extending those benefits to Navy veterans like Sherwood who never set foot on Vietnamese soil, warning the science linking them to Agent Orange exposure is tenuous. (Redmon and Hallerman, 4/17)

Meanwhile —

CNN: Trump To Honor Wounded Veterans At The White House

It may look like just a bike ride, but as 29 wounded warriors hit the Washington-area roads this week, it is a testament to service, sacrifice and perseverance. Wounded Warrior Project's DC Soldier Ride is underway, a three-day journey aimed at overcoming adversity -- both physical and mental -- and fostering bonds in the veteran community. The warriors will be honored Thursday at the White House, an annual celebration dating back to the Bush administration in 2008 and President Donald Trump's third such event since taking office. (Klein, 4/18)

