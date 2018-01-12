Vicious Flu Sweeping Country: Death Tolls Are Climbing And Hospitals Are Overwhelmed

Media outlets report on news from California, Texas, Oregon, Minnesota and Ohio.

Los Angeles Daily News: The H3N2 Flu Virus Is Known As The Hospitalizer. Here's Why.

At a news conference at their downtown Los Angeles office, county public health officials said it was not too late to get the flu vaccine, since they said it perfectly protects against three of four of the strains circulating. They also said that because the flu season started a month earlier than usual and its peak has yet to be identified, the bug could circulate for a longer period of time. (Abram, 1/11)

Texas Tribune: Flu Patients Leave Texas Hospitals Strapped

Big-city hospitals in Texas have been overwhelmed this week by an influx of flu patients, and state health officials say influenza activity is widespread across the state. At Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, waiting rooms turned into exam areas as a medical tent was built in order to deal with the surge of patients. A Houston doctor said local hospital beds were at capacity, telling flu sufferers they might be better off staying at home. Austin's emergency rooms have also seen an influx of flu patients. (Greene, 1/11)

Houston Chronicle: Intense Flu Season Strains Houston-Area Care Centers

With five deaths reported Thursday in the region, the flu season is raging in Houston yet weeks away from its peak, according to local experts. After an earlier-than-usual arrival in November, the heightened activity, stemming mostly from a particularly nasty strain of the virus circulating this year, is overloading area hospital emergency departments, hospital rooms and doctor's offices with mostly pediatric patients. Doctors say they expect the activity to pick up now that kids have returned to school. (Ackerman, 1/11)

The Oregonian: Severe Flu Season Hits Oregon, Killing 2 Children

Two Oregon children died earlier this month from the flu, which is raging across the state. One child died earlier this month and was younger than 5, state health officials said. The other died in December and was younger than 10. No more information was available. Oregon usually has one or no pediatric flu deaths a season, said Dr. Ann Thomas, a state public health physician. Last season there were none. But in 2009, a pandemic year, five children died in Oregon from the flu. (Terry, 1/11)

Pioneer Press: One Child Dead As Minnesota Flu Season Worsens

With almost 1,800 flu-related hospitalizations and nearly 100 outbreaks in schools and nursing homes, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday that it could potentially be a severe flu season. As of the week ending Jan. 6, there has been one pediatric flu death this season along with 1,765 flu-related hospitalizations, 55 outbreaks of influenza-like illness in long-term care facilities and 43 outbreaks in schools. The health department did not release details about the child who died. (Amundson, 1/11)

The Star Tribune: Flu Cases Spike As Minnesota Enters Peak Season

State health officials reported a sharp increase in hospitalizations related to influenza last week, along with the first pediatric death, suggesting that Minnesota is in for a difficult flu season. An alert from the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday urged people to seek vaccination before the annual flu season reaches it traditional peak — usually in January or February. The circulating strain, known as H3N2 influenza, has been associated in past years with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the elderly and children. (Olson, 1/11)

Minnesota Public Radio: Child Dies From Flu; Minnesota Officials Urge More Vaccinations

Minnesota's flu season is shaping up as potentially severe, with outbreaks rising and one pediatric flu death already reported, the state Health Department said Thursday. Seasonal data through Jan. 6 show 1,765 flu-related hospitalizations, 55 outbreaks of influenza-like illness in long-term care facilities and another 43 in schools, the agency reported Thursday in its weekly flu data update. (1/11)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Get A Shot Against The Flu's Potentially Lethal Consequences For Yourself And Others

Ohio's flu incidence has been widespread for weeks and is accelerating, with 1,750 new hospitalizations just last week. And Ohio is just one of 46 states with widespread flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Getting a flu shot is the very best way to safeguard yourself, your family, your co-workers and neighbors from harm, and there's still time to do so. (1/12)

