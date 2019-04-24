Viewpoints: Anti-Abortion Activists Have Little Regard For Health Outcomes Of Women; Lessons On The Flaws Of Nutrition Research

Editorial writers weigh in on these health topics and others.

The Washington Post: The Antiabortion Movement Has Taken On Extreme — And Unconstitutional — Measures

Public support for abortion rights is at its highest since the Supreme Court’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, with 67 percent of voters saying abortion should be legal in “all” or “most” cases.” At the same time, though, a record number of bills that would severely restrict — even ban — abortion have been filed and in some cases enacted in state legislatures across the country. The dichotomy is due to how Brett M. Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court has so emboldened the antiabortion movement that extreme — even flagrantly unconstitutional — measures are now seen as worthy of pursuit. (4/23)

The Washington Post: Hollywood Rarely Tells The Truth About Abortion. ‘Little Woods’ Is Different.

Pop culture has made some progress since 1956, when an addition to the Motion Picture Production Code that governed Hollywood movie-making declared, “The subject of abortion shall be discouraged, shall never be more than suggested, and, when referred to, shall be condemned.” But even by contemporary standards, in which characters are allowed to have abortions and movies can depict those decisions positively, Nia DaCosta’s debut feature film, “Little Woods,” is a politically urgent revelation.Rather than making the decision to have an abortion the major source of tension in the film, DaCosta starkly depicts the sacrifices that families make to afford health care, dramatizing the recent onslaught of restrictions on abortion. And her character’s choices place abortion in conversation with our national debate about opioid addiction and drug trafficking to illuminate these well-worn subjects in new ways. (Renee Bracey Sherman, 4/23)

The Hill: Are Researchers To Blame For Nutrition Misinformation?

The search for “scientific truth” is never direct. Rather, hills, curves and even the occasional U-turn describe the journey. I experienced this firsthand as an author of a report published recently in the Journal of The American Medical Association studying the diets of nearly 30,000 individuals. We found evidence of higher rates of heart disease among adults who ate more eggs. ...The vast commentary on our recent publication, has highlighted the robust and contradictory literature describing eggs as an important part of a healthy diet, the health benefits of eggs, and even six reasons why eggs are “the healthiest food on the planet.” (Mercedes Carnethon, 4/23)

Bloomberg: The Folly Of Returning To Paradise

Paradise, California, is being rebuilt. Crews are removing millions of tons of debris left by the devastating Camp Fire last fall. The town council is holding public meetings to plan a new community. Developers are designing new homes. And somewhere off in the future, the next voracious wildfire awaits.According to a state report, California’s fire season is now “almost year round.” More than 25 million acres of wildlands are under very high or extreme fire threat, and the high-risk area is home to 11 million people — one-quarter of the state’s population. (4/23)

The New York Times: Don’t Forget About Paradise, Or All Those Beside It

One evening, here in the college town of Chico, as I was pulling weeds from the vegetable beds in my front yard, I looked up to find an elderly woman watching me, her little dog tugging at her. “I miss my garden,” she hollered from the sidewalk. I nodded, after pausing, half-expecting her say more. “I’m from Paradise,” she continued. “Oh,” I said, the only utterance of condolence I could muster before she went on her away. A shorthand that surely sounds familiar to those who’ve lived near disaster — in Tornado Alley, or along the Gulf Coast — “I’m from Paradise,” has come to mean, “I’ve lost everything.” (Sarah Pape, 4/24)

The Hill: The Next FDA Chief Has Big Pro-Consumer Shoes To Fill

During his Senate confirmation hearing in April 2017, Dr. Scott Gottlieb committed himself to “the gold standard of safety and efficacy.” Over the past two years as head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Commissioner Gottlieb has made good on that promise, and his tenure has been a model for future FDA chiefs. To his great credit and the benefit of consumers, Gottlieb, whose tenure at the agency ended recently, pursued policies that encouraged competition and choice. (Beau Brunson, 4/23)

Bloomberg: China's Handling Of Swine Fever Outbreak Similar To SARS

While the outbreak may not be as immediately dangerous to humans as SARS, the official response should worry Chinese, as well as public health authorities globally. Thanks to its geographic position on migratory bird routes, its vast and largely unregulated livestock industry, and its weak public health institutions, China is a prime candidate to serve as the incubator for the next pandemic capable of killing millions of humans. Ensuring that Beijing responds to that epidemic in a responsible manner must be a global priority. (Adam Minter, 4/23)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Churches Can Step Up For Victims Of Opioid Crisis

There is no one better equipped than the faith community to alleviate the extreme pressures placed on DFCS, particularly the additional stresses from the drug crisis with the enormous caseloads of foster children. FaithBridge Foster Care partners with 46 metro Atlanta churches such as North Point in Alpharetta, First Baptist of Woodstock and Mount Bethel United Methodist in Marietta to find children homes and support while DFCS provides oversight. (Richard Jackson, 4/23)

The Detroit News: Opioid Crisis A UAW Negotiation Priority

Do you have a prescription for painkillers? If you don’t, you know someone who does. One in three Americans has a prescription for opioids, and prescriptions have almost quadrupled in the past decade.When you mention collective bargaining, I’m sure that opioid prescriptions and addiction are not what spring to mind. Throughout its history, though, the UAW has made the well-being of its members, their families and their communities as a top priority. (Gary Jones, 4/23)

Nashville Tennessean: Legislature Values Saving Money Over Comprehensive Health Care Coverage

Let’s be clear. Our legislature is engaged in a not-so-subtle effort to trade lives for dollars. In the past two years, more than 128,000 children have lost TennCare coverage. Cutting health care for children won’t save Tennessee money. Studies from Georgetown University and many others make clear that providing comprehensive health care to children results in substantial cost savings in the long term and higher standards of living for those children when they become adults. (Mary Falls and Sally Smallwood, 4/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription