Viewpoints: Are Colonoscopies Effective?; Pandemic Had Negative Consequences For Girls
Editorial writers delve into these various public health topics.
Bloomberg:
Colonoscopy Effectiveness Is Under Scrutiny: What It Means For You
Many people in the US may now be thinking that they’ve received a blessed reprieve from a middle age rite of passage: the colonoscopy. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/11)
NPR:
U.N. 'Day Of The Girl' Marks 10th Year As Global Girls Face Bleak Pandemic News
Early on, back in 2020, gender equity advocates warned that the pandemic was already threatening to derail the progress toward goals for girls. (Sheila Mulrooney Eldred, 10/11)
The New York Times:
What Teenagers’ Mental Health Can Tell Us About America
Article after article shows us that America’s teenagers aren’t doing well, without putting their finger on what is wrong beyond issues of individual “mental illness” and the usual bugbears trotted out — social media, video games, the weakening of the family unit. But what are the teenagers telling us is wrong? (Jamieson Webster, 10/11)
Stat:
Maternity Care In The U.S. Is In Crisis. It's Time To Call The Midwife
After pushing for several hours, my patient looks exhausted but happy, clutching her seconds-old newborn to her chest. She doesn’t know that this birth would have happened by C-section at most American hospitals, something that would have put her at risk for a host of complications and virtually guaranteed that any future births would also be by C-section. But I do. (Ann Ledbetter, 10/12)
Los Angeles Times:
Florida Is Hazardous To Your Health
The spread of anti-vaccine misinformation and disinformation has become one of the defining public health challenges of our time — so dangerous that it prompted the California legislature to make the practice grounds for revoking a doctor’s license. But what can we do when this pseudoscientific claptrap comes from an agency of a state government, dressed up as a public health recommendation? (Michael Hiltzik, 10/10)
The Boston Globe:
Changing The Narrative About Sports Injuries And ‘Toughness’
During a Little League World Series game in August, a hitter was accidentally beaned by the opposing pitcher. His helmet and cap flew off as he crumpled to the ground, his hands pressed to his head. (Renee Graham, 10/11)
Stat:
CBO Needs To Redo Its Health Care Price Transparency Analysis
Can price transparency meaningfully reduce the outrageous cost of health care and coverage? I believe it can. So do the last several presidential administrations, led by Democrats and Republicans, and nearly 90% of Americans, according to numerous recent polls. (Cynthia A. Fisher, 10/11)