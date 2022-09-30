Viewpoints: Certificate-Of-Needs Laws Are A Health Care Disaster; How To Cope With Anosmia
Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.
The Tennessean:
Certificate-Of-Need Laws Limit Health Care Choices For All Tennesseans
Although certificate-of-need laws remain unfamiliar to many, they constitute needless government regulation that reduces health care access for all Tennesseans, from Memphis to Mountain City. (Timothy Lee, 9/29)
Los Angeles Times:
How I Cope After Losing My Sense Of Smell To COVID
Two and a half years ago, my nose stopped working. That’s when I realized how often smell comes up in daily conversation: “That Uber smelled weird,” or “that woman was wearing way too much perfume,” or “someone’s definitely smoking weed nearby.” (Nicole Kagan, 9/29)
Los Angeles Times:
Now That The CDC Has Dropped Masking, A Plea To Doctors And Hospitals
With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control. After President Biden’s thoughtless remark that “the pandemic is over,” the CDC announced days later a quiet undermining of COVID protections in hospitals and nursing homes: the end of universal masking recommendations for healthcare settings. (Kathleen Quinn, 9/27)
Miami Herald:
With Pandemic ‘Over’ CDC Ends Hospital Mask Requirements
With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID-19 into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control. (Kathleen Quinn, 9/29)
Stat:
Maternal-Fetal Surgery Is Not An Alternative To Abortion Care
Every day, pregnant people across the United States get the news that the futures they imagined for their babies are at risk due to a fetal condition. Some of these problems can be mediated by maternal-fetal surgery. But these procedures are not, as some have claimed, an alternative to abortion care. (Abigail Wilpers and Kristen Gosnell, 9/30)
USA Today:
Americans Want Middle Ground On Abortion. These Voter Initiatives Are Anything But
Opponents of abortion who were thrilled to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade in June may find their celebration short-lived. At least in some states. (Ingrid Jacques, 9/30)
Chicago Tribune:
College Students' Mental Health Crisis Is A Call To Action
I’ve taught college for almost 30 years. I’ve never had so many students tell me they’re depressed. I’ve never had so many students quit attending class or drop out so close to graduation. (Chris Lamb, 9/30)