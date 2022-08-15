Viewpoints: Changing Climate Is Accelerating Zoonotic Spillover
Opinion writers weigh in on covid issues and telehealth.
Bloomberg:
Covid, Polio, Monkeypox, Langya Are A Warning On Disease Spread
Scientists have identified a new virus named Langya henipavirus, or LayV. The good news is that we’re talking about just 35 cases since 2018, and it doesn’t look like human-to-human transmission is possible (shrews are thought to be natural carriers of the virus). (Lara Williams, 8/14)
The Washington Post:
‘Long Covid’ May Haunt 1 In 8 People, Netherlands Study Finds
The term “long covid” came from early patients who called themselves “long-haulers” when their pandemic maladies lingered for months. It is now increasingly apparent that long covid presents a potential tidal wave of suffering — afflictions stemming from covid-19 that refuse to go away. The scope of the problem is still unknown. But a new study from the Netherlands offers important clues. (8/14)
The Atlantic:
It's Not Just Long COVID
Several months into the pandemic, a new aspect of COVID-19 started gaining attention from scientists, journalists, and health-care professionals. Instead of feeling better two weeks after contracting the virus, some people were reporting prolonged, life-disrupting symptoms such as “brain fog” and fatigue. Patients needed to fight for skeptical doctors to take them seriously. (Hank Balfour William Hoffman, 8/12)
NPR:
Why Does The FDA Want Us To Take So Many COVID Self-Tests?
So you had dinner – indoors – with a friend and the next day got a call from your dining companion: "I hate to tell you – but I'm now testing positive for COVID." Uh oh, did you catch it from your friend? (Max Barnhart, 8/12)
The New York Times:
The C.D.C. Continues To Lead From Behind
In an ideal view of how expertise informs society, C.D.C. guidelines would track the evolving nature of the pandemic closely and provide a road map back to normalcy. (Ross Douthat, 8/13)
Also —
Scientific American:
Telehealth Is Key To Trans Health Care
We know that gender-affirming health care improves the health and well-being of transgender and gender-diverse youth. Despite this, several states, including Texas, Florida and Alabama are doing their best to make lifesaving gender-affirming care illegal. (Dallas Ducar and Scott Hadland, 8/12)
The Atlantic:
Serving Patients Through A Screen
My patient’s trip to the clinic had taken her nearly two hours—a subway, a bus, and enough traffic to jack up her blood pressure by an additional 10 points. Plus, she was missing a day of work—and pay—as a contract cleaner. When I asked her if she would prefer a televisit for our next meeting, she nodded gratefully. (Danielle Ofri, 8/15)