Viewpoints: Comprehensive Sex Ed Is More Important Than Ever; Public Funding Essential In Pro-Choice States
Editorial writers delve in to abortion and other public health topics.
The New York Times:
After Roe, Sex Ed Is Even More Vital
High quality, evidence-informed sex education is critically important, effective and supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans. Limiting access to that instruction threatens the health and safety of young people, particularly those in states where access to reproductive health care is scarce in post-Roe v. Wade America. (Eva Goldfarb and Lisa Lieberman, 7/20)
The Colorado Sun:
Change The Colorado Constitution To Allow Public Abortion Funding
Colorado is not prepared for the imminent surge in demand for abortions. Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe vs. Wade, our state is now a pro-choice island, so we must take steps to ensure wide and equitable access to abortion. (Logan Harper, M.D., 7/21)
Scientific American:
Police Who Tear Gas Abortion-Rights Protesters Could Induce Abortion
After the recent ruling by the Supreme Court overturning federal abortion rights, people have taken to the streets in protest. In multiple places, police attacked protesters with chemical weapons in the form of tear gas. In Arizona, law enforcement even fired canisters from the windows of government buildings. (Matthew R. Francis, 7/20)
Also —
Houston Chronicle:
It’s A Myth That Sunscreen Prevents Melanoma In People Of Color — A Dermatologist Explains
Melanoma is a potentially deadly form of skin cancer that effects people of every racial and ethnic group. The risk factor most closely linked to developing melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet, or UV, rays from the sun. In fact, sunburns have been associated with doubling one’s risk of melanoma. (Adewole S. Adamson, 7/20)
Dallas Morning News:
Congress Should Take Action Against Nonmedical Switching
Americans face a growing mental health crisis, made worse by a health insurance practice called nonmedical switching. Congress can make this right. They should take action now. (Greg Hansch, 7/21)
Stat:
10 Tips For Vendors Aiming To Market Digital Health Solutions
Virtual and digital care expanded dramatically during the pandemic as patients, providers, employers, and regulators sought to limit the risk of contracting Covid-19 during hospital and medical visits. Even so, digital health care and virtual health still account for under 2% of all medical expenses, so there is plenty of opportunity for growth. (Jeff Levin-Scherz and Andrey Ostrovsky, 7/20)
Stat:
6 Ways To Increase Diversity In Clinical Trial Participation
It has been nearly 25 years since the Food and Drug Administration first issued guidance related to racial, ethnic, age, and gender populations underrepresented in clinical trials (see “Timeline: Related prior FDA guidance”). Yet it and other agency guidance and clear documentation of unequal representation have yielded little progress in improving clinical trial diversity. (Nicholas Kenny, Keri McDonough and Stephen Keith, 7/21)