Viewpoints: Dating Apps Should Invest In STI Prevention; Extreme Anti-Abortion Laws Are Lethal To Women
Opinion writers examine STI prevention and reproductive rights.
Stat:
Dating Apps Help Spread STIs. They Could Also Stop Them
Sexually transmissible infections are on the rise across the United States. But it’s not just monkeypox that’s surging, and it’s not just men who have sex with men who are affected. (Celine Gounder and Michael Donnelly, 7/18)
Also —
The New York Times:
Why Is The Right Making Women Who Miscarry Suffer?
It’s getting hard to keep track of all the stories of women being denied care for miscarriages and otherwise having their lives endangered because of state abortion bans. (Michelle Goldberg, 7/180
USA Today:
Abortion Bans And Limits Rooted In Religion Are Dangerous For Women
Is abortion murder? It depends on when you think life begins. Is it at conception, at viability, at birth? Dr. Arthur Caplan, a New York University bioethicist, talks of symmetry: “We agree that people are dead and no longer exist when their brains have ceased to function. So, I think a key landmark is when a brain is able to totally function.” (Jill Lawrence, 7/19)
The Tennessean:
Banning Abortion In Tennessee Threatens Pregnant People And Children
Abortion is healthcare. As physicians we support our patients in their healthcare choices to live the healthiest lives possible.Yet the existing trigger law in Tennessee and subsequent near total ban on abortion threatens the fundamental safety of pregnant persons in our state. (7/18)
Scientific American:
Abortion Access Allowed Us To Have A Happy, Healthy Family
In our case, choosing to have abortions was the culmination of an arduous and painful process in which we had to endure the disappointment of losing longed-for children not once but twice. And as zealous Republican state legislatures outdo themselves in a rush to enact draconian legislation that, in some cases, will prohibit all abortions, we are deeply worried about the implications for people whose route to becoming parents involves a high-risk pregnancy of any kind. (Gary Stix and Miriam Lacob Stix, 7/18)