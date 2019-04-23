Viewpoints: Defunding Title X-Funded Health Centers Will Undermine Efforts To End HIV Crisis; Help The Homeless, Don’t Just Lock Them Up

The Hill: Trump's Gag Rule Jeopardizes Preventative Care For Women

Title X-funded health centers also serve as the point of entry into the health care system for millions of Americans - the majority of women cite these health centers as their sole source of care, and the number of men participating in the Title X program has nearly doubled since 2006. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Title X-funded health centers play a vital role in HIV prevention and treatment, and therefore Trump’s overall "Ending the HIV Epidemic" strategy. However, Trump’s gag rule will cut off access to millions of patients who rely on Title X for critical preventative health services — including HIV screening. (Sequoia Ayala, 4/22)

Seattle Times: Real Solutions To Homelessness, Addiction And Crime Require A Balanced Approach

Homelessness and how to address its social, public health and criminal implications has stirred strong reactions from every corner of our region and unfortunately has led to polarization about how to solve some of the toughest issues our communities face.Rather than engage in another round of “I’m right and you’re wrong” we should make constructive change and do something about these problems. A good start would be to recognize there are numerous different pathways that lead to homelessness, and that criminal-justice-based interventions, including the leverage of incarceration for criminal behavior, can and should be a part of our conversation. (Steve Strachan, 4/22)

Stat: What Tom Brady And Beyoncé Can Teach Surgeons

Surgeons must perform at the top of their game day in and day out. So do athletes, singers, and other professionals, but a mistake in surgery has far greater ramifications than a fumble or a missed note. Top performers in highly specialized fields get there with some combination of natural talent and hard work. But even the most elite — the Tom Bradys of sport, the Beyoncés of music — turn to coaches to help ensure their best performance. Should surgeons? (Jason C. Pradarelli, 4/22)

The Hill: Chicken Products Contaminated With Feces Aren't 'Wholesome'

There is nothing “wholesome” about chicken products contaminated with feces. But as long as feces aren’t visible to the naked eye when chickens are on the inspection line, the U.S. Department of Agriculture slaps a “wholesome” label on them and unwitting consumers are exposed to fecal contaminants, according to testing conducted by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, as well as testing conducted by the Consumer Reports. It dribbles out of the chicken package onto their kitchen counters, cutting boards sponges and taints the other foods they are preparing. The public deserves to know about this health risk. In 2011, the Physicians Committee sampled 120 chicken products from 15 grocery store chains in 10 U.S. cities; 48 percent showed fecal contamination. (Neal Barnard, 4/22)

The Washington Post: The ‘Uncured’ Bacon Illusion: It’s Actually Cured, And It’s Not Better For You.

When was the last time you read a story where the villain was celery? Pull up a chair. Food and agriculture are complicated, and I end up writing a lot of click-proof pieces chock full of eye-glazing detail concluding that there’s no easy answer. So it’s a pleasant change of pace when I encounter an issue that is black and white. Crystal clear. A no-brainer. (Tamar Haspel, 4/22)

Sacramento Bee: California Health Insurance Should Cover Fertility Treatments

Yes, infertility is a medical disease. It’s recognized as such by the American Medical Association, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the World Health Organization. But the insurance industry doesn’t see it that way, choosing to view childbearing as elective. (Buffy Wicks, 4/23)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: A Way To Widen Health Care Access While Managing Costs

As many Democrat candidates for president ramp-up their campaigns and begin stumping for early votes, we will likely hear more about their plans to provide free healthcare or “Medicare for All” as a way to rally support. Providing affordable healthcare while keeping spending in check is no easy feat. But in signing a Medicaid waiver bill into law in March, Gov. Brian Kemp signaled that’s the approach he will take in his effort to improve health care access for poor and middle-class Georgians. (Dan Weber, 4/20)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Medical Residents Visit Homebound

Those who choose to work with the elderly often cite early life relationships that resulted in a fondness for this particular demographic. As a final-year medical student, I used to stare at the ceiling and ask myself, “Do I want to be an obstetrician or a geriatrician?” I loved both! For this, I chose family medicine. Based at Concord Hospital, the three-year residency program prepares us for comprehensive, full-spectrum family medicine practice. Now in our final year at the New Hampshire Dartmouth Family Medicine Residency, the eight graduating residents are gearing up for transition into independent practice this summer. For almost all, this will undoubtedly include caring for older adults. (Brian McKenna, 4/22)

