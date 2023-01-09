Viewpoints: Don’t Use Grant Wahl’s Death To Spread Covid Disinfo; Keep Your Covid Guard Up: XBB Is A Threat
Opinion writers discuss covid, vaccine disinformation and working while sick in America.
The New York Times:
Grant Wahl’s Death Isn’t A Tool For Covid Vaccine Disinformation Spreaders
The vaccine disinformation playbook includes the use of fake experts, logical fallacies, impossible expectations, cherry-picked data and conspiracy theories. Not a single qualified medical or public health expert has supported the claim that my husband died from Covid vaccination. (Celine Gounder, 1/8)
The Washington Post:
The XBB.1.5 Variant Shows The Coronavirus Is Not Done With Us
There’s no sugar-coating it: The world has let its guard down on covid-19. And the virus’s latest dominant form, XBB.1.5, makes clear that we’re doing so just as the virus finds new ways to hurt us. (Eric Topol, 1/8)
The Washington Post:
Congress Has Not Stepped Up To Fight Covid-19 Or The Next Pandemic
When the coronavirus pandemic reached peaks of suffering, ambition ran high to confront it and prepare for future outbreaks. In 2021, President Biden warned that “future biological threats could be far worse, and we are not adequately prepared,” and in March he proposed $88.2 billion over five years to build up biodefense and pandemic preparedness. Mr. Biden also sought $9.25 billion to fund new vaccines and therapeutics. (1/8)
CNN:
The Real Problem With Sick Leave In America
So many parents and caregivers these days are sick of our kids being sick. And what’s making things even worse is the common workplace expectation that we should simply work from home when we or our kids are ill. (Kara Alaimo, 1/6)