Viewpoints: Future Of New Weight Loss Drugs Uncertain; Medical Professionals’ Mental Health Is Suffering
Editorial writers tackle these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Weight-Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Not Always Covered By Insurance
After decades of failure, weight loss drugs seem finally poised to become big pharma’s newest blockbuster category. (Lisa Jarvis, 11/9)
Stat:
A Global Need: Addressing Health Workers' Mental Health
The World Health Organization defines mental health as a state of mental well-being in which people cope well with the many stresses of life, can realize their own potential, function productively and fruitfully, and contribute to their communities. By that standard, health care workers are in deep trouble. (Rawan Hamadeh, 11/10)
Miami Herald:
Doctors In Training Are On The Brink Of Homelessness In Miami. We Need Housing Help
Every year, medical residents face increasing levels of stress and burnout. The demanding nature of the job coupled with the pressure to succeed, crippling debt and inadequate pay can be overwhelming. (Onome Oboh, 11/9)
Modern Healthcare:
Physicians Face Medicare Payment Cuts Unless Congress Acts
As physicians whose practices incorporate the entire spectrum, from primary care to surgery, we hear stories from our patients daily about how difficult it is to access high-quality healthcare. (Drs. Tochi Iroku-Malize, Patricia Turner and Ryan Mire, 11/9)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Clean Cooking Fuels To Improve Health During Pregnancy
Household air pollution from incomplete combustion of these fuels is a mixture of fine particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and other substances and is associated with adverse health consequences, resulting in an estimated 2.3 million premature deaths annually. (Blair J. Wylie M.D., M.P.H., and Kwaku P. Asante, M.B., Ch.B, M.P.H., Ph.D., 11/10)