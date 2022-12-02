Viewpoints: Health Care Providers Should Be Screening For Anxiety; We Need Many More Child Psychologists
Editorial writers tackle mental health and more public health issues.
The Washington Post:
What To Know About New Recommendations For Anxiety-Disorder Screening
A few months ago, the influential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued draft guidelines recommending that all adults younger than 65 should receive screening for anxiety disorders. It also recommended screenings for children and adolescents ages 8 to 18. (Leana S. Wen, 12/1)
Miami Herald:
We Need Five Times As Many Child Psychiatrists To Treat Kids' Growing Anxiety
Between falling test scores and rising rates of mental illness, U.S. kids are not alright. COVID is an easy villain, but signs of strain were showing up well before this virus took hold: Anxiety among children was up 27% — and depression 24% — between 2016 and 2019, according to data from the National Survey of Children’s Health. (Lisa Jarvis, 12/1)
The Washington Post:
New York And California's Involuntary Treatment Plans Won't Solve Our Mental Health Crisis
New York Mayor Eric Adams and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are trying new ways of forcing people who behave violently because of mental illness into hospitalized treatment. Neither approach appears likely to have great impact. (Eugene Robinson, 12/1)
Also —
Scientific American:
Students With HIV Need Support
In July 2014, in Kenya an HIV-testing and counseling services (HTS) counselor confirmed that I had HIV, initiating me into a new world of stigma and discrimination. All I could do was accept my diagnosis and live one day at a time, because I thought I could drop dead any day. I was 17, in a boarding school in Africa and I had lots of questions. (Joyce Ouma, 12/1)
Los Angeles Times:
Of Course Railroad Workers Should Get Paid Sick Leave. So Should All Workers
Approaching year three of a global pandemic, it’s shocking that the U.S. is still debating whether workers should be allowed to take time off work when they’re sick or need to see a doctor. (12/1)
USA Today:
COVID, Flu, RSV Tripledemic: What To Know Before Your Kids Get Sick
Based on our experience of navigating a child's medical emergency amid a strained system, here are our tips for parents or caregivers trying to navigate what promises to be a nasty cold/flu/COVID/RSV season: (Monica Hortobagyi Siniff and John Siniff, 12/2)
The New York Times:
Help Desperate Women, And Give The Homeless Dignity
Because of the end of Roe v. Wade, I’ve spent even more time than usual in 2022 writing about reproductive rights. For those inspired to donate by outrage over abortion bans, there are many great options, from giants like Planned Parenthood to local, grass-roots abortion funds. (Michelle Goldberg, 12/2)
Newsweek:
Pandemic Preparedness Is As Vital As Military Readiness
In its fiscal year 2023 budget, the Biden administration included a $88.2 billion request for mandatory funding, available over five years, for pandemic preparedness and biodefense. (Anand Parekh, 12/1)