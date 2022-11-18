Viewpoints: Health Insurance Should Cover IVF; Massachusetts Is Ideal Location For ARPA-H
Editorial writers tackle IVF, ARPA-H, covid and more.
The Baltimore Sun:
We Argue Over The Right To End Pregnancy, But Who’s Fighting For The Right To Begin Pregnancy?
The right to end pregnancy, which should be a fundamental human right, is under attack. Far less discussed is the right to begin pregnancy and what to do about the multitudes of women who want to conceive but cannot, who cannot afford to pay for expensive fertility procedures that virtually no insurance covers. (Jeanette Quick, 11/17)
The Boston Globe:
The Biden Administration’s Biomedical And Health Research Initiative Should Be Based In Massachusetts
Earlier this year, the Biden administration created ARPA-H, the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, an organization with a mandate to push the limits of biomedical and health research centered around risk tolerance and a sense of urgency — and not just in the face of once-in-a-century global threats. (Marty Meehan and Julie Chen, 11/18)
The Washington Post:
Wuhan’s Early Covid Cases Are A Mystery. What Is China Hiding?
The story of how the pandemic got started — and turned into a global catastrophe — remains a black box. It should not be. (11/17)
Chicago Tribune:
In A Triple Epidemic, Masks Could Save Kids’ Lives
In Boston, hospitals are overcrowded with sick children. In all of New England, only a handful of pediatric intensive care beds are available. Illinois is doing only slightly better, for the moment — 4% of these specialized beds are available, and Chicago is almost out of beds. (Craig Klugman, Seema Shah and Michelle Macy, 11/17)
The Washington Post:
5 Tips For Reducing Covid Risk Over Thanksgiving
Next week is Thanksgiving, and while most Americans do not perceive covid-19 to be as dangerous as it was in 2020 or 2021, many readers have asked how to reduce their chances of contracting and spreading the coronavirus during holiday gatherings. (Leana S. Wen, 11/17)